FOREX-Euro struggles vs dollar as attention turns to Fed

Shutterstock photo





* All eyes on Jackson Hole meeting, euro/dollar flat

* Euro little moved by Italian PM resigning

* Sterling weakens as Johnson heads to Germany

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The euro struggled to makeheadway against a resilient dollar on Wednesday and was stucknear $1.11, with forex markets mostly calm ahead of a crucialmeeting of central bankers later this week.

With markets rushing to price significant easing fromcentral banks in the United States and Europe, the outlook foreuro/dollar will depend largely on whether or not policymakerslive up to those expectations.

Officials from major central banks will gather at JacksonHole, Wyoming, on Friday with markets focused on a scheduledspeech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

His comments are of particular interest after last week'sinversion of the U.S. yield curve - widely regarded as arecession signal - boosted expectations the Fed would lowerinterest rates at its September policy meeting. Faced withrising risks to the U.S. economy, the central bank in July cutrates for the first time since the financial crisis.

"In the big scheme of things, markets are relativelyrange-bound, with the focus on Jackson Hole later this week,"said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

The euro was last down 0.1% at $1.1092EUR=EBS . Thedollar, measured against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to98.265 .DXY .

Oliveri expects the euro to strengthen towards $1.12 bySeptember, even though the European Central Bank will struggleto exceed investor expectations for cutting rates.

Talk of more fiscal spending in Germany, and the hit to theU.S. yield advantage from falling interest rates, should supportthe euro, he added.

"Fiscal stimulus is a positive for the currency," he said.

The dollar has also been supported by talk of more spending- President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration wasconsidering potential tax cuts on wages as well as profits fromasset sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

The single currency was little moved on Tuesday afterItaly's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation,with some investors believing the move made a snap generalelection less likely. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

Elsewhere, sterling was the big focus as Prime MinisterBoris Johnson heads to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkelfor talks over Brexit.

The pound jumped on Tuesday after Merkel raised thepossibility of practical solutions to the so-called backstop -an insurance policy for the Irish border after Brexit -thatLondon opposes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4IJ

With the British currency having slumped in recent weeks onconcerns about a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, investors have builtup a huge short position - analysts say that makes the currencyvulnerable should any positive noises emerge from Johnson'smeeting with Merkel.

Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.2134GBP=D3 and 0.2%lower versus the euro at 91.405 penceEURGBP=D3 .

The dollar rose against the yen, rising 0.3% to 106.55 JPY=EBS .

MUFG analysts said the dollar was rising against the yenafter Trump said he wanted to introduce new tax cuts and onreports that negotiations to agree a U.S.-Japan trade deal weremaking progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

"While trade talks are ongoing, it will be more difficultfor Japan to express concern over a stronger yen given PresidentTrump's concerns over currency manipulation," the analystswrote. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing byToby Chopra) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))