FOREX-Euro struggles ahead of Fed meeting

* Euro floats around last week's 26-month low vs dollar

* British pound remains the biggest mover in fx

* Yen gains vs dollar after BoJ meeting

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The euro hovered on Tuesdayaround the 26-month low it reached last week against the dollaras investors awaited to see whether the Federal Reserve wouldsignal the start of an interest rate-cutting cycle.

Although the Fed is expected to lower rates in the UnitedStates when its two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday, U.S.yields will remain above those in the euro zone, making thedollar a more attractive investment for yield-seeking traders,analysts say.

Money markets are convinced the central bank will cut thekey benchmark rate by 25 basis points to between 2% and 2.25% onWednesday, but it remains to be seen whether this is going to bea one-off cut or whether more cuts will follow.

Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch expect the Fedto guide on Wednesday towards more "insurance cuts" in thecoming meetings, which essentially means taking preventivemeasures by cutting rates "in the face of high uncertainties anda cloudy outlook," they said in a note to clients.

Nearly three cuts are priced in the money markets by the endof this year.

The euro was flat at $1.1144EUR=EBS , unmoved by lowerregional German inflation data and weaker euro area economicsentiment gauges, but not far from the low of $1.1101 it reachedlast week.

The consumer price index declined across most key regions inGermany in July. Traders are waiting for the preliminaryharmonized German inflation data at 1200 GMT, which according tothe economists polled by Reuters could show a fall in inflationto 1.5% in July from 1.6% in June, on a year by year basis.

So far this month, the common currency has shed nearly 2%against the greenback. Building expectations that the EuropeanCentral Bank may turn out to be more aggressive than the Fed ineasing monetary policy contributed to euro falls.

The pound was the biggest mover in the foreign exchangemarket, plunging to a new 28-month low of $1.2120GBP=D3 inAsian trading on growing concerns that Britain could crash outof the European Union without a transition agreement on Oct. 31.

Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.2183. It was also weakeragainst the euro by 0.4% at 91.52 pence, having touched earliera two-year low of 91.88 pence.

The Japanese yen was last up by 0.2% at 108.55 yen perdollar JPY=EBS versus the dollar after the Bank of Japan asexpected maintained on Tuesday a pledge to keep short-terminterest rates at a negative 0.1% via aggressive bond purchases.

The BoJ also said it would ramp up stimulus "withouthesitation" if needed, but traders have repeatedly said thatcompared with other major central banks the BoJ has limitedoptions left. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar reached a six-week high of$0.6887 AUD=D3 against the U.S. dollar, but otherwise the restof the forex market was relatively quiet.

The Swiss franc has stabilised after its recent run totwo-year highs and was last up 0.1% at 1.1038 versus the euro EURCHF=EBS .

