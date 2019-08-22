FOREX-Euro slips as PMIs signals gloomy outlook; yuan tanks

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Thursday,heading towards a three-week low, as an uptick in euro zonebusiness growth was offset by another decline in China'scurrency.

Euro zone business growth picked up in August, as servicesexpanded and manufacturing contracted at a slower pace. Buttrade war fears knocked future expectations to their weakest inover six years, a survey showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H1YW

"Though the eurozone PMI data was slightly better thanexpected, it is fairly gloomy stuff and there is some degree ofconcern among investors about the Chinese yuan's decline," saidNeil Mellor, a senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

The euro EUR=EBS slipped 0.1% to $1.1072, nearing an Aug.1 low of $1.1027.

Investors also sold Asian currencies after the Chinese yuanfell to a 11-year low against the dollar, indicating tradetension between the world's two biggest economies remained amajor issue.

Against the dollar JPY=EBS , the yen advanced by 0.3% to106.29 yen, nearing last week's eight-month low of 105.05 yen.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 weakened 0.2% to $0.6768. TheCanadian dollar CAD=D3 slipped 0.1%.

"Some investors like commodity trading advisors have linkedthe downward move in the yuan and Chinese stocks to sellingcross yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist atDaiwa Securities in Tokyo.

In onshore trading, the yuan CNY=CFXS fell to 7.0752 perdollar, its weakest since March 2008, before recovering to7.0732. In offshore trade, the dollar CNH=D3 rose 0.29% to7.0872 yuan.

Major Chinese state-owned banks were seen supporting theyuan by receiving dollar/yuan swaps, traders told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N22601W

Investors also said the Fed's latest minutes confirmed agrowing view that U.S. policymakers are reluctant to begin a bigrate-cutting cycle in the coming months.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting showed policymakers weredivided over whether to cut interest rates but united in wantingto signal they were set on more cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

The minutes led investors to lower their expectations of bigrate cuts from the Fed next month, but bond markets still expectrates to be cut by more than 60 basis points by the end of theyear.

Against a basket of six other currencies .DXY , the dollarwas steady at 98.324.

