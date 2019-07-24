FOREX-Euro slides to two-month low on bleak euro zone data; dollar index flat

Shutterstock photo





* Investors expect ECB to signal significant easing

* Sterling rises as Boris Johnson appointed UK prime minister

* Johnson vows to lead Britain out of EU on Oct. 31

* Mueller testimony has little impact on dollar

* Weak U.S. housing, manufacturing data bolster Fed cut view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollaron Wednesday, weighed down by weak economic data that bolstered expectations that theEuropean Central Bank could undertake aggressive monetary policy easing as soon asthis week.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies after three straightdays of gains, trading in narrow ranges ahead of monetary policy meetings at the ECBon Thursday and the Federal Reserve next week.

U.S. data on Wednesday overall were weaker than expected, with manufacturingactivity slowing to a near 10-year low in early July. U.S. new home sales reboundedin June, but sales for the prior three months were revised lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

Yasemin Engin, assistant economist at Capital Economics in London, said the U.S.manufacturing data "adds support to the widely-held expectation that the Fed will cutinterest rates next week, despite the relative strength of some of the recent harddata."

In the euro zone, money markets are pricing in a 54% chance of a 10-basis-pointcut at Thursday's ECB meeting.

The probability rose after the eurozone purchasing managers' index unexpectedlyfell to a three-month low of 51.5 in July from 52.2 in June. Economists polled byReuters had expected a slight decline to 52.1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00F

The 50 mark separates economic growth from contraction.

"Our base case looks for a dovish message overall but nothing further to bedelivered at this stage," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TDSecurities in London. "A significant dovish shift tomorrow could still push (theeuro) lower into a new trading range below $1.11."

In afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1137EUR= after earlierhitting $1.1128, its lowest since May 30.

The euro has shed 2% of its value this month as investors priced in theprobability of euro zone borrowing costs falling deeper into negative territory.

The dollar was 0.1% lower against the yen at 108.17 yenJPY= . Against a basketof currencies, the greenback was little changed at 97.704 .DXY .

The greenback showed little reaction to the testimony of former Special CounselRobert Mueller to U.S. Congress, who said on Wednesday he had not exoneratedPresident Donald Trump of obstruction of justice. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P07U

The dollar gained the previous day after Washington reached a deal to liftgovernment borrowing limits, which analysts said could limit the Fed's appetite forrate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The pound rose slightly from recent lows after Boris Johnson on Tuesday won thecontest to be Britain's next prime minister, focusing investor attention on theprospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last up 0.4% at $1.2483GBP=D3 , not far from the 27-month low of$1.2382 it hit last week. It rallied 0.6% versus the euro, which dropped to 89.16penceEURGBP=D3 .

The pound extended gains after Johnson, in his first speech as prime minister,promised to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with "no ifs or buts"and warned that if the European Union refused to negotiate then there would be ano-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P132

