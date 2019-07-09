FOREX-Euro slides to 3-week low as dollar jumps on Fed rate repricing

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Dollar regains composure as markets reprice chance of Fedeasing

* Turkish lira stabilizes after cbank governor fired bypresident

By OLGA COTAGA

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a three-weeklow against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday as investorsre-assessed their expectations of how much the Federal Reservemay cut interest rates this month.

Following a stronger than expected non-farm payrolls reporton Friday, traders are questioning "the excessive dovish hopes"they had for a Federal Reserve rate cut, said David Madden, ananalyst at CMC Markets.

The common currency fell to a low of $1.1206EUR=EBS , itslowest since mid-June.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against abasket of rival currencies, rose 0.1% to 97.488 .DXY , athree-week high.

Expectations of a 50-basis-point cut have reduced to 5.9%from a 25% chance seen last week. Investors also think there isa higher chance the Fed will not cut rates at the Septembermeeting.

"There were simply too may dollar shorts built up beforePowell's testimony," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchangestrategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

Still, money markets are pricing in a 94% probability of a25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed meeting on July 31, accordingto CME Group's FedWatch tool. A week ago, they saw a 75% chanceof a cut.

Fed chief Jerome Powell's comments during two days oftestimony to Congress beginning on Wednesday will be watched todetermine whether traders will continue to reduce bets for deepinterest rate cuts.

A cooling in the U.S.-China trade dispute since the G20summit in Japan has added to dollar strength. "Things haven'tgotten worse at least and that's a positive," said Madden.

Elsewhere, a rising dollar pushed the British pound down toa fresh six-month low of $1.2480GBP=D3 , the lowest since the"flash crash" on Jan. 3 when the pound dropped to $1.2409.

"The dollar is bouncing back, so there are some downsiderisks for the euro and cable (sterling-dollar)," said MasafumiYamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities inTokyo.

Data on UK gross domestic product and industrial output aredue Wednesday, while the Bank of England will release itsfinancial stability report on Thursday, which could help tradersgauge whether the BoE will take a more dovish view of theeconomy.

Last week Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said a globaltrade war and a no-deal Brexit were growing risks to Britain'seconomy. That prompted investors to increase their bets on a BoEinterest rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL

The Turkish lira steadied after sharp declines caused byPresident Tayyip Erdogan's dismissal of the central bankgovernor over the weekend, a move that prompted worries aboutthe bank's independence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490A9

The lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245 tothe dollar TRYTOM=D3 and was last quoted at 5.7335. (Reporting by Olga CotagaAdditional reporting by Stanley White in TokyoEditing by Andrew Heavens) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets