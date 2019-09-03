FOREX-Euro slides to 28-month low as ECB stimulus eyed; pound sinks

Shutterstock photo





* The pound drops below $1.20 on Brexit clash

* Offshore Chinese yuan hits record low on trade worries

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The euro touched a 28-month lowagainst the dollar on Tuesday as investors priced in deepernegative interest rates for longer in the euro zone.

Money markets has ratcheted up to 83% the probability thatthe European Central Bank will cut its benchmark rate by 20basis points when it meets next week. It now stands at minus0.40%.

The ECB has also all but promised a monetary policy stimuluspackage, including new quantitative easing, as economic growthfalters and Germany's manufacturing drops into recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2T8

A survey on Monday showed European manufacturing contractedfor seven straight months, reinforcing expectations the ECB willease its policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W

The euro EUR=EBS was last down by 0.3% at $1.0937. It fellto $1.09305 in Asian trade, its lowest since mid-May 2017, afterbreaking below the key $1.1000 level last week.

The euro could get some relief if the Five Star Movement andthe Democratic Party form a coalition government in Italy,analysts said. Five-Star members will vote on Tuesday on forminga coalition with PD.

"If the vote succeeds, the euro could gain somewhat," MUFGanalysts said in a note, adding that "Italian assets like bondsand stocks would likely rally somewhat further."

The pound fell to its lowest in nearly three years onTuesday as British lawmakers prepared to vote on the first stageof their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson frompursuing a no-deal Brexit. GBP/ and urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

Sterling was down 0.7% at $1.1963GBP=D3 after falling to$1.1959, the lowest it has been since October 2016, when itplunged to $1.1491 in a flash crash.

Against the euro, sterling touched a two-week low of 91.47penceEURGBP=D3 .

"The pound is being sold all over the place, because thepolitical risk has forced us to recognise that a no-deal Brexitis possible," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. "At this point, I see noreason to stay long in sterling."

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan CNH=EBS was 0.1% stronger at7.1865 yuan against the dollar. It reached a record low of7.1975 in early offshore trade after Bloomberg News reportedthat Chinese and U.S. officials were struggling to agree aschedule for trade talks that had been expected this month.

