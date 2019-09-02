FOREX-Euro slides to 16-month lows on gloomy outlook; yuan weak

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The euro plunged to a 16-monthlow on Monday as the impact of Washington and Beijing's tradewar on the European economy dominated investor sentiment.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturing sector remained incontraction in August as weaker demand pushed companies to scaleback production and cut jobs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q3Z6

With its sales abroad hit by a worsening trade climate, aglobal economic slowdown and an increasingly chaotic run-up toBrexit, most of Germany's growth momentum and consequentlyEurope's growth outlook has cratered.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - while China started putting new dutieson U.S. crude oil. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

"There are very few places in the currency market world tohide if trade tensions escalate, with emerging market currenciesand the euro particularly vulnerable because of their tradelinkages," said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy at StateStreet Global Advisors in London.

The euro was 0.3% lower versus the dollar EUR=EBS at$1.0958 after falling below $1.10 on Friday for the first timesince May 2017.

The euro's more than 4% slide this year is a big reversal infortunes for the single currency after ECB chief Mario Draghifirst indicated a likely pullback in its extraordinary stimuluspolicies in a speech in Sintra in June 2017.

But since then an escalation in trade tensions between theUnited States and China, plus a growing swathe of governmentbond yields sinking into negative territory thanks to aworsening economic outlook, has sapped demand for the euro.

Money markets were assigning a bigger probability of a 20basis point rate cut on Monday by the ECB this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T1RP

Though latest futures data indicated that net hedge fundpositions in the single currency are broadly at neutral levels, they are quite some way from record high levels seen last year.

YUAN PRESSURE

With U.S. markets shut for a holiday on Monday, though,investors remained on the sidelines while looking to see whatexpansionary policies the European Central Bank and the U.S.Federal Reserve could unveil this month.

The Chinese yuan was fragile after registering its biggestmonthly slide in 25 years in August as the trade tensionsintensified.

While non-deliverable forwards for the Chinese currency onone-year maturities CNY1YNDFOR= held below a January 2017 highof above 7.24 yuan per dollar hit last month, daily volatilityhas picked up indicating traders are wary about the outlook forthe currency in the coming months.

"The trade war appears to have ushered in a complex andprolonged geopolitical & economic rivalry between the US andChina, which is unlikely to subside on either side of the 2020US elections," strategists at BMO said in a note.

Broader market sentiment remained on the back foot too withnet positions in the Japanese yen creeping up to its highestlevels in nearly three years.

Elsewhere, the dollar index .DXY which measures thegreenback's performance against a basket of six major currencieswas broadly steady at 98.87.

