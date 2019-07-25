FOREX-Euro sinks to two-month low as ECB prepares market for more easing

Shutterstock photo





* ECB says it sees rates at "their present or lower levels"

* Key benchmark rate kept unchanged at -0.40%

* Swiss franc hits another two-year high vs euro

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro sunk to a two-month lowagainst the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Banksaid interest rates would stay "at their present or lowerlevels" and opened the door for more quantitative easing.

The common currency initially rose, as the ECB kept its keybenchmark rate unchanged at minus 0.40%.

But then it reversed the gains and to drop to the two-monthlow of $1.1109EUR=EBS , down 0.3% on the day and near atwo-year low it reached in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAPN03N5E2

Investors have interpreted the ECB's message to mean a ratecut is coming in September, along with other stimulus measures, as the central bank seeks to lift low inflation and boosteconomic growth.

The euro has fallen for five consecutive days, and has shed2.2% against the dollar so far this month.

ECB President Mario Draghi gives a press conference at 1230GMT.

WEAK GERMAN DATA

Earlier in the day, the euro was trading lower after a bleakGerman Ifo business sentiment survey for July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N21S03Y

Hedge funds kept short positions on the euro at $4.39billion in the week to July 16, around levels seen early thisyear, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

A Deutsche Bank index showed investors have been ramping upcall options holdings in euro/dollar, pushing the amount of calloptions to the highest since early 2018, which serves asevidence that some market participants see the euro gaining.

The Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS , buoyed by expectations oflower rates in the euro zone, rocketed to a two-year high of1.0963 against the common currency and was last at 1.0982. Thefranc gains bolstered expectations the Swiss would intervene toweaken the currency and protect their export-reliant economy.

Sebastien Galy, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management,said he expected the Swiss National Bank and Danish centralbanks to cut rates in September and he saw "a decent chance thatthe SNB already reacts post today's ECB meeting."

Elsewhere, expectations of lower interest rates sent theAustralian dollar AUD=D3 to a new two-week low of $0.6963.

The pound remained below $1.25 and not far from the 27-monthlow it reached last week, last trading slightly lower at $1.2472GBP=D3 as new Prime Minister Boris Johnson assembled hislargely Brexiteer cabinet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q3FI (Reporting by Olga Cotaga; editing by Susan Fenton,Larry King) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))