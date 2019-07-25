FOREX-Euro sinks to 2-month low vs dollar as investors unsure about ECB policy

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro sank to a new two-monthlow against the dollar on Thursday as investors waited for theEuropean Central Bank to confirm that borrowing costs will getcheaper and that it will start buying bonds again.

Money markets are pricing in a 50% chance of a 10 basispoints interest rate cut by the ECB on Thursday, a smallerprobability than last week, but some expect that President MarioDraghi will open the door for further cuts down the road or formore quantitative easing.

However, some analysts expect the central bank to be wayless dovish and only tweak its forward guidance byre-introducing the easing bias.

"We've seen consistent demand for downside euro in options,and euro is underperforming in spot...our best guess is euroends the day higher," said Elsa Lignos, strategist at RBCCapital Markets, adding that RBC analysts expect the ECB to waituntil September to cut the key benchmark rate.

These opposing views in the market are reflected in euroovernight implied volatility jumping to 12.73, its highest sinceDecember.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped at $1.1126. The ECB announces itsrate decision at 1145 GMT, followed by a news conference at 1230GMT.

The Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS , buoyed by expectations oflower rates in the euro zone, rocketed to a new two-year high of1.0965 against the common currency and was trading at 1.0969.

Elsewhere, expectations of lower interest rates sent theAustralian dollar AUD=D3 to a new two-week low of $0.6964.

The pound remained below $1.25 and not far from the 27-monthlow it reached last week, last trading flat at $1.2475 and at89.26 pence against the euro GBP=D3EURGBP=D3 .

Traders will be looking for the German Ifo currentconditions survey, due 0800 GMT. Economists polled by Reutersare forecasting a small decline to 100.4 in July from 110.8 inJune. (Reporting by Olga CotagaEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

