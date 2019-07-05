FOREX-Euro set for biggest weekly drop in 3 weeks as yields fall

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro edged lower on Fridayand is on track for its biggest weekly drop in three weeks as aslide in core government bond yields ramped up pressure forfresh stimulus policies from global central banks.

But despite the relentless drop in yields, the singlecurrency has been relatively well supported at around $1.12, alevel it has traded above since early June and 1.5% above a 2019low of $1.1055 hit in late May.

Analysts say the euro's surprising strength is due toconcerns that any stimulus from the European Central Bank afteryears of negative policy rates and multiple rounds of bondpurchases may be dwarfed by likely big rate cuts from the Fed.

"Although I would by no means rule out the possibility thatthe ECB may once again conjure up an expansionary surprise, inthe medium term, it may find it difficult to overcompensate forthe Fed's significant scope for interest rate cuts," Commerzbankstrategists said ii a note.

On Friday, the single currency EUR=EBS edged 0.1% lower at$1.1273 and is on track for a weekly loss of 0.8% versus thedollar, its biggest weekly loss since mid-June.

Expectations of big U.S. rate cuts will not be shaken byjobs data due later, with economists polled by Reuterspredicting U.S. non-farm payrolls to have increased by 160,000in June from 75,000 in May.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 96.823, having spent theprevious day in a tight range as U.S. financial markets wereclosed for the Independence Day holiday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was a shade weaker at $0.7016after climbing to a two-month high of $0.7048 the previous day.

The Aussie has advanced 1.4% this week with expected ratecuts from the Fed and the ECB helping shift some of the focusaway from the Reserve Bank of Australia's own easing bias.

The pound struggled near a two-week low of $1.2557GBP=D4 plumbed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting byShinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

