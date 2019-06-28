FOREX-Euro set for biggest monthly drop in 17 months before price data

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The euro stabilised on Fridaybut was on track for its biggest monthly drop in 17 months astraders questioned how much firepower the European Central bankcould potentially roll out to support a struggling economy andboost inflation.

"The elbow-room for the ECB to ease policy is far morelimited than the (U.S.) Fed and that is weighing on the euro,"said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

While inflation expectations in the United States and Europehave declined in recent weeks, as measured by forward-startingswaps, U.S. gauges have stabilised after the Federal Reserveopened the door to rate cuts last week.

In comparison, policy interest rates in Europe are alreadyin negative territory and Europe's most widely watched measureof inflation expectations -- the five-year, five-year forwardrate -- has started declining again.

Against the dollar, the single currency EUR=EBS edged 0.1percent higher at $1.1384. On a monthly basis, the singlecurrency was set to weaken 1.6%, its biggest monthly drop.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the U.S. currencyagainst six of its peers, was at 96.217, unchanged on the week.

Markets are also hoping that a meeting between U.S.President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at theG20 in the Japanese city of Osaka will bring progress on trade.

Negotiations between the world's two largest economies havebeen fraught, however, and traders and analysts caution that aresolution at the G20 summit is far from certain.

Trump will meet Xi at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday.

The dollar traded at 107.66 yenJPY=EBS , little changed onthe day but on course for a 0.3% gain this week as the greenbackmounted a recovery from a five-month low of 106.77 yen reachedon Tuesday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting byStanley White in TOKYO; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics