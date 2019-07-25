FOREX-Euro remains stuck near two-month low as bears await dovish ECB

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro was mired near atwo-month low on Thursday before a European Central Bank meetingthat could signal monetary easing as growth in the currency zonefalters.

Sentiment towards the single currency EUR=EBS took a bighit after data on Wednesday showed Germany's manufacturingsector contracted at the fastest pace in seven years whileFrench business growth unexpectedly slowed, sending Europeanbond yields lower.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 dipped after the country'scentral bank governor said policy could be eased again ifneeded, and that it was "reasonable" to expect interest rates toremain low for an extended period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q108

Investor focus in Asia remained predominantly on globalcentral bank and political developments, particularly in Europeand the United States.

Sterling GBP= held onto gains it made after Boris Johnsonbecame Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday, but investorsare still wary of a no-deal Brexit in which Britain would leavethe European Union without a trade agreement.

The dollar USD= found support after U.S. TreasurySecretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not advocate a weakercurrency.

Investor focus shifts to the ECB's meeting later on Thursdayand a widely expected interest rate cut from the U.S. FederalReserve next week, both of which are expected to dictate thetempo for currencies and bond yields in coming months.

"I see more downside for the euro, because there are no goodsigns coming from Europe at the moment," said Tsutomu Soma,general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBISecurities in Tokyo.

"Don't expect European bond yields to rise anytime soon. TheU.S. is headed toward lower rates, which used to be a supportivefactor for the euro, but that is no longer the case."

The common currency traded at $1.11350 after touching$1.11270, its lowest since May 31.

The euro has fallen 2.0% this month on increased speculation the ECB would join other central banks in easingpolicy as a trade war between the United States and Chinaweakens the global economy.

Traders see a 48% probability that European policymakerswill lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.50%,according to interest rate swaps. ECBWATCH

If the ECB keeps policy on hold Thursday, economists sayPresident Mario Draghi could flag a rate cut for the nextmeeting in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P52K

The Ifo institute will release its closely-watched index ofGerman business sentiment later on Thursday, which will providefurther clues about the health of Europe's largest economy.

To be sure, while sentiment for the euro remains weak, someinvestors argue that further declines in it and Europeangovernment bonds are likely to be limited.

"Europe's economic fundamentals have worsened, but at thispoint most of this is already priced into the markets," saidKiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ KokusaiAsset Management Co in Tokyo.

"The ECB needs to ease policy, but I don't think Europeanyields can fall much more. I don't want to chase the fallingeuro and falling yield trade at this stage."

Sterling GBP=D3 was little changed at $1.2472, staging amodest recovery from a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached lastweek.

Johnson promised in his first speech as prime minister tolead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with "no ifs or buts" andwarned there would be a no-deal Brexit if the bloc refused tonegotiate.

The dollar traded at 108.130 yenJPY= , near a one-weekhigh of 108.290 yen.

Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview the United States benefitsfrom the greenback's standing as the world's reserve currency.

The dollar was also supported by a White House statementthat top U.S. negotiators will meet their Chinese counterpartsin Shanghai starting July 30.

The world's two-biggest economies are seeking a resolutionto their bruising trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0CU

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, stood at 97.725 after touching aneight-week high of 97.810 on Wednesday.

The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.6967 as Reserve Bank ofAustralia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe's outlook on keeping rateslow was taken as a dovish development. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q108

The RBA has reduced interest rates twice since June to arecord low 1% to revive growth and inflation. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and RichardBorsuk) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

