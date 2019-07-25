FOREX-Euro rallies, but outlook stays bleak as ECB easing in focus

Shutterstock photo





* ECB says it sees rates at "their present or lower levels"

* Key benchmark rate kept unchanged at -0.40%

* ECB's Draghi sees low recession risk, but H2 reboundunlikely

* Sterling trades under $1.25 vs dollar

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro rose from a two-monthlow against the dollar on Thursday, after the European CentralBank failed to deliver an interest rate cut that some investorshad expected and after its president Mario Draghi offered aglimmer of optimism about his outlook on the euro zone economy.

Investors prior to Draghi's comments had priced in a dovishmessage.

The euro recovered after the ECB, which kept interest ratesunchanged, said in its statement rates would stay "at theirpresent or lower levels" and opened the door for morequantitative easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2DJ

Despite Thursday's gains, the euro's outlook remaineddownbeat due to the prospect of further monetary easing.

"I think the market had fairly dovish expectations goinginto the ECB meeting and some in the market had priced in acut," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities inNew York.

When the market did not get the cut, that was a signal tocover the shorts on the euro, he added.

"Now the question was: how dovish would Draghi be at hisbriefing? While he was pretty dovish, there were some positiveelements as well," Issa said.

Draghi, at his press briefing, said he saw low risk ofrecession in the euro zone, but noted that a rebound in thesecond half was less likely, as he voiced concerns aboutstubbornly low inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q5XI

In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 0.3% to $1.1170EUR= , after earlier dropping to a fresh two-month low of$1.1102.

Earlier in the day, the euro was trading lower after a bleakGerman Ifo business sentiment survey for July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N21S03Y

The European common currency gained for the first time infive days and has shed 1.7% against the dollar so far thismonth.

The euro also rose 0.6% against the Swiss franc to 1.1038francsEURCHF= , and was up 0.6% versus the yen at 121.20 yenJPY= .

The dollar index, on the other hand, slipped 0.2% to 97.574 .DXY , led by losses versus the euro.

The greenback gained against the yen, however, rising 0.3%to 108.47 yenJPY= after a batch of generally positive U.S.economic data.

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods surged 1.9% inJune, while weekly jobless claims declined to 206,000 in thelatest week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P18Y

"The strong data suggested any rate cuts by the Fed would bethe modest insurance variety and not the start of a full blowneasing cycle," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, atWestern Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting is schedulednext week, and investors are widely expecting an interest ratecut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1HG

The pound, meanwhile, remained below $1.25 against the U.S.dollar and not far from the 27-month low it reached last week.It last traded at $1.2474GBP=D3 as new Prime Minister BorisJohnson assembled his cabinet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q3FI

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1171$1.1139 +0.29% -2.61% +1.1187 +1.1102 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.4400 108.1700 +0.25% -1.65% +108.4900 +108.0500 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.15 120.50 +0.54% -4.02% +121.3600 +120.0600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9877 0.9847 +0.30% +0.64% +0.9903 +0.9845 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2475 1.2481 -0.05% -2.21% +1.2517 +1.2466 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3131 1.3139 -0.06% -3.71% +1.3152 +1.3115 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6956 0.6976 -0.29% -1.32% +0.6984 +0.6951 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1034 1.0969 +0.59% -1.95% +1.1055 +1.0963 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8953 0.8923 +0.34% -0.35% +0.8959 +0.8892 NZ NZD= 0.6675 0.6704 -0.43% -0.63% +0.6707 +0.6673 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6582 8.6432 +0.17% +0.23% +8.6721 +8.6313 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6729 9.6259 +0.49% -2.35% +9.6875 +9.5962 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4319 9.4264 +0.34% +5.22% +9.4633 +9.4229 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5372 10.5018 +0.34% +2.67% +10.5547 +10.4890

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting byOlga Kotaga in LondonEditing by Susan Thomas) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; ReutersMessaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))