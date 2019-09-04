FOREX-Euro rallies as some doubts about ECB stimulus package emerge

Shutterstock photo





* Euro lifted away from 28-month lows, Lagarde comments help

* Dollar weakness helps emerging market currencies

* Sterling bounces on bid to stop no-deal Brexit

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded on Wednesdayas comments from European policymakers introduced some doubtover the scale of a European Central Bank stimulus packageexpected next week, while investors sold the dollar for riskiercurrencies.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB's likely next president, saidhighly accommodative monetary policy for a prolonged period wasnecessary but she added that the bank needed to be mindful ofthe negative side-effects of such tools. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nF9N23X016

Expectations for an interest cut, the relaunch of assetpurchases and other ECB measures to stimulate the economy haveweighed on the euro - on Tuesday it hit a 28-month low of$1.0926 EUR=EBS .

"The biggest risk facing the euro is the ECB not living upto expectations," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at BNYMellon. "The comments from Lagarde contributed to the euro'spull back up."

The single currency gained as much as 0.5% to $1.1024.

Dollar broad-based weakness was also a factor. The greenbackbegan its descent after data on Tuesday showed thatmanufacturing activity had contracted for the first time inthree years last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

That knocked the dollar back from more than two-year highsand encouraged investors to bet on more Federal Reserve interestrate cuts before the end of 2019.

The dollar was last down 0.4% against a basket of majorcurrencies, its index at 98.630 .DXY .

"Yesterday's manufacturing survey was very gloomy andconfirms that the U.S. is suffering from the global trade andmanufacturing downturn, along with everyone else," said KitJuckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Other safe haven currencies, such as the yen and Swissfranc, also fell as some calm returned to markets, helped byreports that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam would on Wednesdayannounce the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill thattriggered months of unrest. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

Data showing growth in China's service sector also boostedinvestor sentiment.

The yen was down 0.2% at 106.19 yen per dollar JPY=EBS .The Swiss franc dropped 0.2% versus the euro to 1.0850 francsEURCHF=EBS .

YUAN AND POUND REBOUND

The dollar's weakness helped China's offshore yuan CNH=EBS pull away further from record lows plumbed earlier this week.The yuan was last up 0.4% at 7.1525 yuan per dollar.

Emerging market currencies were mostly up on the dollarweakness, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars alsoseized on the greenback's weakness to rise AUD=D3NZD=D3 .

The British pound recovered Tuesday's losses - when it hit athree-year low - after the latest parliamentary attempt to stopa no-deal Brexit took a step forwards.

Sterling bounced 0.9% to $1.2195GBP=D3 , and against theeuro it rallied 0.5% to 90.365 penceEURGBP=D3 .

Lawmakers who defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson'sgovernment late on Tuesday are expected to introduce a bill inparliament seeking to stop Britain from leaving the EuropeanUnion on Oct. 31 without transitional arrangements. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V125 (Editing by Alexander Smith and Andrew Cawthorne) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))