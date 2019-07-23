FOREX-Euro plumbs 2-month low ahead of ECB, pound under pressure

Shutterstock photo





* Euro on defensive as market braces for dovish ECB

* Dollar index hits 5-wk high as risk aversion ebbs, liftsyields

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro slipped to a two-monthlow on Wednesday, as markets waited to gauge the EuropeanCentral Bank's stance on policy amid bubbling expectations thatit could eventually lower interest rates and join the globaleasing trend.

The common currency EUR= was 0.05% lower at $1.1145 aftertouching $1.1143, its lowest since May 31. It had already lostmore than 0.5% the previous day and shed nearly 0.7% so far thisweek.

The euro's decline has quickened ahead of the ECB's policymeeting on Thursday. While markets have pared their bets thecentral bank would cut rates by 10 basis points, they stillexpect dovish guidance, paving the way for easing in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I1WL

"Attempts within the currency market to price in dovishmoves or language by the ECB have gathered pace over the lastfew days, leading to the euro's steep decline," said YukioIshizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The key point is not necessarily whether the ECB eases thisweek or not, but what kind of language (President Mario) Draghiemploys regarding policy direction."

The euro was also seen weighed down as the pound slumpedtoward a two-year low after Boris Johnson on Tuesday won thecontest to be the next British prime minister and raised thespectre of a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling GBP=D4 was a touch lower at $1.2433, on track forits fourth straight day of losses and edging closer to $1.2382,the two-year trough brushed last week.

The dollar hovered near a one-week high of 108.290 yenJPY= scaled overnight, supported by a rise in U.S. Treasuryyields as investor risk aversion waned following some progressin U.S.-China trade negotiations.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior U.S.officials will travel to Shanghai on Monday for face-to-facetrade meetings with Chinese officials, Bloomberg reported onTuesday, citing unnamed sources. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O10V

The greenback also firmed after Washington on Tuesdayreached a deal to lift government borrowing limits. Analystsreckon increased U.S. borrowing would tighten the supply ofmoney in the country's banking system and in turn support thedollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The dollar index .DXY edged up to a five-week high of97.755, following gains of nearly 0.5% the previous day.

"In addition to the euro's weakness ahead of the ECBmeeting, the dollar is supported as market participants continueto discount the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates by 50 basispoints at next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)meeting," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at SumitomoMitsui Trust.

Speculation that the Federal Reserve would lower rates by 50bps at its July 30-31 meeting had increased earlier this monthfollowing comments from some senior Fed officials, but investorsnow see a shallower 25 bp cut as more likely.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 fell to a 12-day low of$0.6978 after Westpac Banking Corp brought forward the timing ofits forecast for the next rate cut by the Reserve Bank ofAustralia (RBA) to October, from November previously. The Aussielast traded down 0.35% at $0.6980. AUD/ (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))

