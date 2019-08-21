FOREX-Euro pinned near recent lows as attention shifts to Fed

Shutterstock photo





* All eyes on Jackson Hole meeting, euro/dollar flat

* Euro little moved by Italian PM's resignation

* Sterling weakens as Johnson heads to Germany

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The euro struggled to makeheadway against a resilient dollar on Wednesday while foreignexchange markets remained largely calm ahead of a crucialmeeting of central bankers later this week.

After markets rushed over the last two months to price in significant easing from central banks in the United States andEurope, the outlook for euro/dollar will depend largely onwhether or not policymakers live up to those expectations.

Officials from major central banks will gather at JacksonHole, Wyoming, on Friday with markets focused on a scheduledspeech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The speech comes after last week's inversion of the U.S.yield curve - widely regarded as a recession signal - boostedexpectations the Fed would cut interest rates again at itsSeptember policy meeting.

"In the big scheme of things, markets are relativelyrange-bound, with the focus on Jackson Hole later this week,"said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

The euro weakened marginally to $1.1097EUR=EBS . Thesingle currency has moved little since Italy's Prime MinisterGiuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday, as some investors believedthe move made a snap general election less likely. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, edgedhigher to 98.228 .DXY .

Oliveri expects the euro to strengthen towards $1.12 bySeptember, even though the European Central Bank will struggleto exceed investor expectations for cutting rates.

Talk of more fiscal spending in Germany, and the hit to theU.S. yield advantage from falling interest rates, should supportthe euro, he added.

"Fiscal stimulus is a positive for the currency," he said.

The dollar has also been supported by talk of more spending- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administrationwas considering potential tax cuts on wages as well as profitsfrom asset sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

Elsewhere, sterling was the big focus as British PrimeMinister Boris Johnson heads to Berlin to meet Chancellor AngelaMerkel for talks over Brexit.

The pound briefly jumped on Tuesday after Merkel raised thepossibility of practical solutions to the so-called backstop -an insurance policy for the Irish border after Brexit - whichLondon opposes, but also reiterated that the EU would not reopenthe Withdrawal Agreement on Britain's exit from the EU. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4IJ

Analysts say the pound is vulnerable should any positivenoises emerge from Johnson's meeting with Merkel after investorsthis month ramped up their bets against the currency.

Sterling was last down 0.4% at $1.2126GBP=D3 and 0.4%lower versus the euro at 91.52 penceEURGBP=D3 .

The dollar rose against the yen, rising 0.2% to 106.48 JPY=EBS and further away from the 7-month high of 105.05 theJapanese currency hit last week.

MUFG analysts said the dollar was rising against the yenafter Trump said he wanted to introduce new tax cuts and onreports that negotiations to agree a U.S.-Japan trade deal weremaking progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

"While trade talks are ongoing, it will be more difficultfor Japan to express concern over a stronger yen given PresidentTrump's concerns over currency manipulation," the analystswrote.

The Swedish crown, which has fallen in August as investorsconcerned by the prospect of a global economic downturn boughtinto safe havens, rose 0.4% against the euro to 10.709 crownsper euro EURSEK=D3 . It climbed versus the dollar SEK=D3 ,while the Norwegian crown was also stronger. EURNOK=D3NOK=D3

