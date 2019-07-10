FOREX-Euro pinned near 3-week lows as big U.S. rate cut bets dim

Shutterstock photo





* Euro close to 3-week low as dollar maintains strength

By OLGA COTAGA

July 10 (Reuters) - The euro held near a three-week lowagainst the dollar on Wednesday as investors trimmedexpectations of aggressive rate cuts from the U.S. FederalReserve later this month, pushing U.S. Treasury yields and thegreenback higher.

Expectations of easier monetary policy from U.S.policymakers soared last month and traders were waiting to seeif Fed Chair Jerome Powell would give more clues on its plansduring Congressional testimony starting on Wednesday.

"The Fed is headed for a rate cut, but expectationssurrounding the speed and scale of cuts had gotten out of hand,"said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income businesssolutions at SBI Securities in Tokyo.

"Now we're scaling things back. U.S. economic data is not asbad as Europe or other countries. This will support the dollar."

Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut at a Fed meetinglater this month have evaporated, but investors still expect a25 basis points cut due to weak inflation and worries aboutgrowing business fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

The euro EUR=EBS was last flat at $1.1211, not far fromthe $1.1194 low, losing 1.3% of value against the greenback inthe past couple of weeks.

A broad index that tracks the greenback's performanceagainst six other major currencies .DXY=USD was at 97.503after touching 97.588 on Tuesday, which was the highest sinceJune 19.

"Coming off the back of a stronger than expected jobs reportChairman Powell is unlikely to paint as grim a picture as whatis currently priced into the financial markets," said DerekHalpenny, currency strategist at MUFG.

"So the risk today is toward U.S. rates moving a littlehigher and the dollar strengthening modestly further inresponse."

Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR edgedup to a three-week high of 2.11%, breaking a two-month fallingstreak and supporting the dollar.

Analysts said the dollar should benefit if Powell's commentson the U.S. economy are perceived as neutral or even slightlyhawkish, which would support the argument that additional ratecuts will be limited.

While expectations of a quarter point rate cut is firmlybaked into the market, hopes of a 50-basis point cut has droppedto zero from nearly 20% a month ago, according to CME'sFedwatch.

Sterling GBP=D3 was little changed at $1.2466, close to$1.2439, the lowest it's been since April 2017. (Reporting by Olga CotagaAdditional reporting by Stanley White in TOKYOEditing by Andrew Heavens) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))