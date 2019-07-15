FOREX-Euro inches higher but expectations for dovish ECB cap gains

Shutterstock photo





* Currencies still driven by tug of war between centralbanks

* Australian dollar reaches 10-day high after Chinese data

* China's offshore yuan nudges upwards

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, July 15 - The euro remained within its recenttrading range against the dollar on Monday, its progress cappedby expectations for a dovish European Central Bank meeting nextweek and after investors turned more bearish on the currency.

Foreign exchange markets were quiet on Monday and volatilitylow ahead of major central bank policy meetings next week. TheAustralian dollar - enjoying a boost from encouraging Chineseeconomic data - was the only real mover.

Money markets have priced in an ECB rate cut of 10 basispoints in September and another one in March. The meeting onJuly 25 may reinforce those expectations.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut its key rate by25 basis points at the end of July, followed by another cut inSeptember.

Forecasts for dovish moves by both central banks have kepteuro/dollar stuck in a narrow range for weeks.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.08% at $1.1281, still within therecent range of $1.14 to $1.11.

An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of sixother major currencies .DXY was flat at 96.761.

Investors are more bearish on the euro, since Treasuryyields look set to remain among the highest in developed marketsdespite future Fed rate cuts, analysts say.

However, the euro "should recover somewhat as it looks to melike the eurozone economy and expectations are bottoming," saidMarshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

Speculators added to their short positions against the euroin the week to July 9, according to U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission data. Leveraged funds extended their net longdollar positions for the first time in seven weeks.

Some analysts are surprised the euro is not gaining as themarket prices in Fed easing.

"For the world's most-traded and least-exciting currencypair, a dovish Fed, a weak-dollar President and a hint of globaleconomic optimism, 'ought' to mean EUR/USD rallies. If it can'tstage a move back to 1.14 in the next week or two, what on earthcould make it rally?" said Kit Juckes, FX strategist at SocieteGenerale.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar reached a 10-day high onstronger-than-expected economic data from China, which someanalysts saw as signalling that moves to revive spending in theworld's second-biggest economy are working.

China's industrial output rebounded in June from a 17-yearlow in May. June retail sales surged 9.8% from a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A The Chinese economy grew at the slowest rate innearly 30 years, though this was expected.

The Aussie AUD=D3 gained 0.2% to $0.7037 against the U.S.dollar, its highest since July 4.

China's offshore yuan was up 0.1% to 6.8742 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS .

Sterling was lower by 0.1% at $1.2565GBP=D3 and by 0.2%against the euro to 89.81 penceEURGBP=D3 .

The Swiss franc was up 0.1% at 1.1080 francs per euro, neara three-week high EURCHF=EBS . (Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

