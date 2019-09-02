FOREX-Euro holds below $1.10 as economic clouds darken

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The euro held below the $1.10level on Monday after Washington and Beijing put additionaltariffs on each other's exports over the weekend, adding toconcerns over the economic outlook of the export-focusedEuropean economy.

With U.S. markets shut for a holiday on Monday, though,investors remained on the sidelines while looking to see whatexpansionary policies the European Central Bank and the U.S.Federal Reserve could unveil this month.

The United States slapped 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - while China imposed new duties on U.S.crude oil.

Versus the dollar EUR=EBS , the euro edged 0.1% lower at$1.0977 after falling below $1.10 on Friday for the first timesince May 2017.

The euro's more than 4% slide this year is a big reversal infortunes for the single currency after ECB chief Mario Draghifirst indicated a likely pull back in its extraordinary stimuluspolicies in a speech in Sintra in June 2017.

But since then an escalation in trade tensions between theUnited States and China, plus a growing swathe of globalgovernment bond yields sinking into negative territory thanks toa worsening economic outlook, has sapped demand for the euro.

Though latest futures data indicated that net hedge fundpositions in the single currency are broadly at neutral levels, they are quite some way from record high levels seen last year.

Broader market sentiment remained on the back foot too withnet positions in the Japanese yen creeping up to its highestlevels in nearly three years.

Elsewhere, the dollar index .DXY which measures thegreenback's performance against a basket of six major currencieswas broadly steady at 98.87.

