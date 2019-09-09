FOREX-Euro gains on hopes of German fiscal stimulus

Shutterstock photo





* Report that Germany may circumvent debt rules to boostspending

* ECB expected to ease at Thursday's meeting (Adds pound, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

Germany is considering the creation of a "shadow budget"that would allow Berlin to boost public investment above andbeyond limits set by its strict national debt rules, threepeople familiar with the internal discussions toldReuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603WP

"A key part of that coalition is the commitment to keepbalanced budgets. If they are waiving from that it could be verysupportive for the euro and very bearish for the dollar," saidBipan Rai, North American head, FX strategy at CIBC CapitalMarkets in Toronto.

The euro EUR= gained to $1.1051 against the greenback, up0.22% on the day, after earlier trading as low as $1.1014.

Euro gains were capped, however, before the European CentralBank's meeting on Thursday, when the central bank is expected tointroduce a new wave of monetary stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583SA

"The default is to be negative euro into ECB," said KennethBroux, head of corporate research at Societe Generale.

The euro may get a boost, however, if the ECB disappointsdovish expectations already baked into the market.

"We get the sense the market is expecting a bit too much ofa dovish outcome this week and if that is the case that couldimply that tactical long euro positions might do well," Raisaid.

In the United States, consumer price inflation data onThursday and retail sales data on Friday are the main economicfocus. They will come after Friday's jobs report showed thatU.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August.

The Federal Reserve will continue to act "as appropriate" tosustain the U.S. economic expansion, Fed Chair Jerome Powellsaid on Friday in Zurich, bolstering expectations for a rate cutat the Fed's meeting on Sept. 18. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

Sterling rallied to six-week highs on hopes that Britainwill not crash out of the European Union without a deal, andafter data showed Britain's economy picked up more than expectedin July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2601OO

It briefly pared gains after House of Commons Speaker JohnBercow said he would stand down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2604T7

(Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler) ((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; ReutersMessaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

