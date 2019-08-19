FOREX-Euro gains after biggest weekly drop in 6 weeks; Swiss franc firm

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The euro advanced on Monday afterregistering its biggest weekly drop in nearly two months as riskappetite gradually returned to global markets after a week ofturmoil, though investors were still wary about the near termoutlook for the single currency.

With hopes of fiscal stimulus from Germany growing and stepsby China over the weekend to cut corporate lending costs pushingup equities, growth-sensitive currencies such as the Australiandollar also edged higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D01Y and urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25E0BH

But despite the gains, the perceived safe-haven currenciessuch as the Japanese yen JPY=EBS and the Swiss franc CHF=EBS remained firmly in demand with sight deposits at the SwissNational Bank registering another big weekly rise, indicatingmore intervention from policymakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F1WY

"Markets seem to be recovering after last week's selloffthough some of the safe haven currencies still seem to be indemand," said Adrian Schmidt, chief FX strategist at ContinuumEconomics based in London.

"But authorities can only slow the appreciation trend insome of those currencies such as the Swiss franc rather thandrawing a line in the sand," he said.

JP Morgan expects the franc to appreciate to 1.07 francs pereuro by the end of the year compared to 1.08755 francs now.

Against the greenback EUR=EBS , the euro rose 0.2% to$1.1114 in London trading after falling 1% last week, itsbiggest weekly drop since early July.

FED EYED

Investor optimism is also likely to be capped before aspeech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later thisweek at the Jackson Hole central bank conference.

Market strategists believe his comments will be aimed atreassuring nervous markets that the Fed will remain in an easingstance and set the stage for more rate cuts after a quarterpercentage point rate cut in July.

"Powell's speech will set the stage for, at the minimum, a25 basis points rate cut at the September meeting, stressingthat quantitative tightening is over and stressing that thecommittee's bias is now back in accommodation mode," said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Money markets are pricing in a cumulative 67 basis points ofrate cuts from the Fed by the end of the year.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, was broadly steady at 98.20, closeto a two-week high of 98.339 reached on Friday.

Global markets went into a tailspin last week after bondyield curves inverted, signalling the global economy was headedtowards a recession, sending panicky investors to the relativesafety of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and yen.

Latest weekly positioning data showed hedge funds ramped uptheir holdings of the Japanese currency for a second consecutiveweek versus the greenback.

Against the yen JPY=EBS , the dollar was little changed at106.57 yen, near a one-week high of 106.98 yen.

