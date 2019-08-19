FOREX-Euro gains after biggest weekly drop in 6 weeks as risk appetite returns

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The euro steadied on Monday aftersuffering its biggest weekly drop in nearly two months as riskappetite gradually returned to global markets after a week ofturmoil.

However, investor optimism is likely to be capped before aspeech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later thisweek at the Jackson Hole central bank conference.

Market strategists believe his comments will be aimed atreassuring nervous markets that the Fed will remain in an easingstance and set the stage for more rate cuts after a quarterpercentage point rate cut in July.

"Powell's speech will set the stage for, at the minimum, a25 basis points rate cut at the September meeting, stressingthat quantitative tightening is over and stressing that thecommittee's bias is now back in accommodation mode," said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Money markets are pricing in a cumulative 67 basis points ofrate cuts from the Fed by the end of the year.

Against the greenback EUR=EBS , the euro was broadly flatat $1.1094 in early London trading after falling 1% last week,its biggest weekly drop since early July.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, was marginally higher in Asia at98.201, close to a two-week high of 98.339 reached on Friday.

Global markets went into a tailspin last week after bondyield curves inverted signaling the global economy was headedtowards a recession, sending panicky investors to the relativesafety of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and yen.

Latest weekly positioning data showed hedge funds ramped uptheir holdings of the Japanese currency for a second consecutiveweek versus the greenback.

Against the yen JPY=EBS , the dollar was little changed at106.37 yen, near a one-week high of 106.98 yen.

