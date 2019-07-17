FOREX-Euro falls to one-week low as easing expectations favour dollar

Shutterstock photo





* Euro one of worst performing currencies this week

* Sterling slips to new 27-month low vs dollar

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quotes, context, updates prices)

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week lowagainst the dollar on Wednesday and towards the lower end ofthis year's trading range, weighed down by expectations ofmonetary policy easing and investors' preference for thehigher-yielding U.S. currency.

Analysts say it is unlikely the euro will recoversignificantly before a European Central Bank meeting next week at which policymakers might unveil plans for fresh monetarystimulus.

Nearly two interest rate cuts of 10 basis points are pricedin by money markets for 2019. A worse-than-expected ZEW surveyof German economic sentiment on Tuesday put further pressure onthe struggling euro, one of the worst-performing currencies thisweek along with sterling.

The common currency was unchanged at $1.1214EUR=EBS evenafter euro zone consumer price inflation was revised up to 1.3%year-on-year in June and construction output showed a smallcontraction in May.

Before the data release, board member Benoit Coeure said theECB was ready to act if necessary to help inflation in the eurozone move towards its aim of close to but below 2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N24901Y

The currency dropped earlier to $1.1200, the lowest sinceJuly 9. It has fallen by 2.2% so far this year against thedollar and traded within a relatively narrow range of $1.15 and$1.11.

As the ECB meeting on July 25 approaches, the euro is likelyto continue trading around current levels and possibly below$1.12, said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at SocieteGenerale.

Europe is underperforming and "I would favour long dollar inthis environment," he said.

Corporates and other market participants do not look overlyconcerned about big fluctuations in the euro, as the cost ofprotection against major price swings measured by the one-monthoptions contracts is relatively low.

Meanwhile, hedge funds topped up their net short positionson the euro to $5.02 billion in the week to July 9 while stayingneutral on the dollar, according to Commodity Futures TradingCommission.

Euro short positions increased only slightly, however, andremain close to their lowest since January.

Elsewhere, the pound slipped to another 27-month low of$1.2382 GBP=D3 on a combination of no-deal Brexit jitters anda stronger dollar. It also hit a fresh six-month low against theeuro at 90.51 penceEURGBP=D3 . GBP/

The dollar rose on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected JuneU.S. retail sales data dampened expectations that the Fed couldcut interest rates by 50 basis points rather than 25 bps at itsmonth-end policy review.

An index which tracks the dollar against a basket ofcurrencies .DXY surged to a one-week high of 97.44, but it waslast down marginally at 97.309.

Some analysts doubt the dollar's robust performance issustainable.

"The upside for the dollar we view as generally limited fromhere with the Fed still very likely to deliver two rate cutsthrough the remainder of the year," said Derek Halpenny,European head of research at MUFG.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro 1-month implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/2NYofAO Euro net short positions https://tmsnrt.rs/32uh2f7 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,