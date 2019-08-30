FOREX-Euro falls to its lowest since May 2017

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The euro EUR= fell below$1.10 on Friday to its weakest since May 2017 as a multi-daydownward shift in the single currency intensified in afternoontrade.

"We had a quick 50-odd point drop, which seems to bemonth-end related. Clearly the euro has been quite soft for sometime. We touched below $1.10 earlier in August and we'vestruggled really to rebound from that point. The underlyingsoftness that we've seen persist in the past month seems verymuch intact," said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchangestrategist at Scotia Capital.

The move also began shortly after President Donald Trumptweeted that the euro was dropping "like crazy" and lamented thestate of the U.S. dollar, attributing its strength to FederalReserve policy. A weaker dollar would send the euro higher,suggesting the tweet did not have a direct effect on the pair.The euro was last trading at $1.0976 against the dollar, down0.71% on the day.

Poor euro zone economic data on Thursday reinforced viewsthat the European Central Bank would cut its benchmark interestrate and announce a new round of quantitative easing at itsSeptember meeting. Christine Lagarde, the ECB's next president,said the central bank still has room to cut rates if necessary,though divisions remain within the ECB.

"There still seems to be a debate in the ECB if there willbe a significant burst of easing or a more measured move nextmonth," said Osborne.

At the September meeting, "we think rate cuts at least,though it may not be the time for renewed QE." As the dollar rose, the offshore Chinese yuan headed towardits biggest monthly decline in 25 years as the two countriesprepared for the implementation of new retaliatory tariffs onSunday.

The dollar index .DXY was 0.38% higher at 98.884, closingthe month little moved after having been whipped around by tradeheadlines. Against the dollar, the offshore yuan CNH= was0.28% weaker at 7.163, set for a 3.69% fall in August, it'sbiggest monthly drop since 1994.

An additional 5% tariff on $125 billion of goods from Chinais slated to kick in on Sunday. Investors fear the intensifyingtrade dispute could lead the U.S. economy into recession.