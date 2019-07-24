FOREX-Euro falls to 2-month low on bleak euro zone data; dollar index dips

Shutterstock photo





* Investors expect ECB to signal significant easing

* Euro heads towards $1.11; Swiss franc stuck near 2-yearhigh

* Sterling above two-year lows ahead of Johnson speech

* Dollar reacts little to Mueller testimony

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-monthlow against the dollar on Wednesday, hit by weak economic datathat bolstered speculation the European Central Bank couldundertake aggressive monetary policy easing as soon as thisweek.

The dollar was modestly lower against a basket of currenciesafter three straight days of gains, generally trading in narrowranges ahead of monetary policy meetings at the ECB on Thursdayand the Federal Reserve next week.

The greenback showed little reaction to the testimony offormer U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who said he had notcleared President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P07U

Financial markets are focused on the ECB and Fed policymeetings. Money markets are pricing in a 54% chance of a10-basis-point cut at Thursday's ECB meeting.

The probability rose after the eurozone purchasing managers'index unexpectedly fell to a three-month low of 51.5 in Julyfrom 52.2 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected aslight decline to 52.1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00F

The 50 mark separates economic growth from contraction.

The ECB could also signal further reductions down the roador a fresh round of quantitative easing (QE), investors said.

"We think the ECB will keep rates on hold tomorrow, but willadjust its forward guidance, paving the way for a 10 basis-pointcut in September," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FXstrategy, at TD Securities in London.

"Our base case looks for a dovish message overall butnothing further to be delivered at this stage. A significantdovish shift tomorrow could still push (the euro) lower into anew trading range below $1.11," he added.

In mid-morning trading, the euro was down slightly at $1.1146 <EUR= after earlier hitting $1.1128, its lowest sinceMay 30. The euro hit a two-year low of $1.1106 in May.

Markets betting on ECB easing have lifted the Swiss franc EURCHF= , with the euro slipping 0.1% to 1.0974 francs, not farfrom the two-year high of 1.0972 reached on Tuesday.

The euro has shed 2% of its value this month as investorspriced in the probability of euro zone borrowing costs fallingdeeper into negative territory.

The dollar was 0.2% lower against the yen at 108.05 yenJPY= . Against a basket of currencies, the greenback was down0.1%.

The dollar gained the previous day after Washington reacheda deal to lift government borrowing limits, which analysts saidcould limit the Fed's appetite for rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The pound rose slightly from recent lows after Boris Johnsonon Tuesday won the contest to be Britain's next prime minister,focusing investor attention on the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last up 0.3% at $1.2490GBP=D3 , not far fromthe 27-month low of $1.2382 it hit last week. It rallied 0.5%versus the euro, which dropped to 89.23 penceEURGBP=D3 .

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:39 AM (1339 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1147$1.1151 -0.04% -2.81% +1.1158 +1.1128 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.0400 108.2100 -0.16% -2.01% +108.2700 +108.0000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 120.45 120.67 -0.18% -4.57% +120.7100 +120.2200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9847 0.9851 -0.04% +0.34% +0.9874 +0.9843 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2481 1.2436 +0.36% -2.16% +1.2522 +1.2428 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3130 1.3132 -0.02% -3.72% +1.3147 +1.3124 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6984 0.7004 -0.29% -0.92% +0.7008 +0.6973 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0978 1.0985 -0.06% -2.45% +1.1005 +1.0974 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8929 0.8962 -0.37% -0.61% +0.8968 +0.8907 NZ NZD= 0.6709 0.6702 +0.10% -0.12% +0.6714 +0.6692 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6330 8.6757 -0.49% -0.07% +8.6929 +8.6342 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6248 9.6780 -0.55% -2.84% +9.6874 +9.6260 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4372 9.4679 -0.35% +5.28% +9.4870 +9.4330 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5206 10.5573 -0.35% +2.50% +10.5743 +10.5220

