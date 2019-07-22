FOREX-Euro eases towards $1.12 as investors await central bank moves

Shutterstock photo





* Big period for policy meetings begins with ECB

* Dollar up vs euro on safe-haven demand

* Swiss franc reaches new two-year high vs euro

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange markets pausedon Monday as investors wait to see by how much and how fastpolicymakers might ease policy, beginning with the EuropeanCentral Bank on Thursday.

The euro edged down towards $1.12 as the dollar gained theupper hand, thanks mostly to safe-haven demand amid risingtensions in the Middle East.

The Swiss franc hit a new two-year high against the euro,touching 1.1010 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS . The Swiss currencyhas benefited from investors looking for a refuge from worriesabout the euro zone economy.

Data published last week indicated that investors remain netlong of dollars, unchanged from the previous week, with the U.S.currency having weathered rising expectations for interest ratecuts from the Federal Reserve relatively well.

Currency markets have been stuck in narrow trading ranges inrecent weeks, with expectations for easing by both the FederalReserve and the ECB more or less cancelling out the impact onthe euro and the dollar.

Pricing for a 50-basis-point Fed cut soared last week aftera dovish speech by New York Fed President John Williams. Thoseexpectations later dwindled after a Fed spokesman clarified thatthe remarks did not refer to "potential policy actions".

Priced-in forecasts for a 50-basis-point cut have droppedfrom as high as 71% last week to 18.5% on Monday, with a 25 bpscut now seen as more likely. FEDWATCH

"FX markets don't tend to get too excited about monetarypolicy when it's all nuance and forward guidance, but whencentral banks are making actual rate moves and QE adjustments,monetary policy becomes the driving theme," BMO Capital Marketsstrategist Stephen Gallo said.

The Fed holds its monetary policy meeting next week, as doesthe Bank of Japan.

The euro nudged lower to $1.1217EUR=EBS after earlierreaching $1.1208. The dollar index rose 0.1% to 97.203 .DXY .

Analysts said the dollar was benefiting from geopoliticaltensions surrounding a confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz,the oil trade's most important waterway. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 107.89 JPY=EBS after earlier breaching the 108 level.

Despite the dollar's recent resilience, some analysts thinkthe U.S. currency is set for a fall.

"The USD looks to have peaked. We see medium-term downsideon narrowing interest rate differentials and relative growthprospects that could be accelerated by U.S. intervention toweaken the currency," Citi analysts wrote in a research note. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J0QI

"We anticipate a modest appreciation of the EUR over thelonger term, but considerable risks exist if QE (quantitativeeasing) is accelerated."

Sterling weakened again, falling 0.3% to $1.2469GBP=D3 after Alan Duncan, a British minister and longstanding critic ofBoris Johnson quit, decrying the "dark cloud" of Brexit. Johnsonis expected to win a Conservative party leadership contest andbe appointed prime minister this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N1XZ

The pound was also 0.3% lower against the euro, at 89.995penceEURGBP=D3 .

