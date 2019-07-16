FOREX-Euro drops as German investor morale darkens, Swiss franc nears 2019 high

Shutterstock photo





By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Tuesday aftersigns of deteriorating sentiment among German investors,although the prospect of more central bank easing - startingwith the Federal Reserve later this month - meant another day ofsmall, contained currency moves.

Foreign exchange markets have been notably quiet in recentweeks, with investors sitting on the sidelines before centralbank meetings this month.

Volatility in currency markets has plummeted, according tothe Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX .

The ZEW economic sentiment survey in Germany deterioratedmore sharply than expected in July, with the ZEW institutepointing to the unresolved trade dispute between China and theUnited States as well as political tensions with Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E024

The euro weakened 0.2% to $1.1239EUR=EBS .

The Swiss franc, which as a perceived safe haven hasbenefited from concerns about the euro zone economy, rose 0.2%to 1.1059 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS , a one-month high and notfar from two-year highs of 1.1057 touched in June.

"Germany was the biggest winner among major economies fromChina's emergence as an economic superpower and is the mostvulnerable to its slowdown. And as Germany slows, so it takesthe euro zone with it," said Kit Juckes, strategist at SocieteGenerale.

The dollar index was up 0.2% to 97.099 .DXY , a fair wayfrom its June lows of 95.843.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates later inJuly, but the dollar has held its own as expectations grow forother central banks to follow suit.

U.S. retail sales numbers for June arrive later on Tuesdayand investors will be looking to see whether such data support arate cut of 25 or 50 basis points.

Commerzbank analysts said they expected the dollarexchange-rate reaction to the U.S. data to be modest. It wouldonly strengthen once Fed officials confirmed its direction, theysaid.

Sterling was back on the ropes, skidding below $1.25GBP=D3 and hitting a new six-month low versus the euro of90.25 pence EURGBP=D3 after the two men vying to be Britain'snext prime minister were seen to be toughening their line onBrexit negotiations.

Investors are worried about the rising risk of a no-dealexit from the European Union.

The yen dropped 0.1% to 108.05 yenJPY= per dollar.

The yen, a safe haven, has often depreciated when investorappetite for buying riskier assets such as U.S. equities hasimproved.

But the correlation has weakened in the face of falling U.S.yields. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR had declined tonear three-year lows this month in anticipation of Fed cuts.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 rose 0.2% to $0.6729, pushedhigher by a strong inflation reading. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G43S (Editing by Angus MacSwan and Ed Osmond) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

