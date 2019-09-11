FOREX-Euro dips to one-week low before ECB meeting

Shutterstock photo





* ECB meeting on Thursday in focus

* Yen weakens on U.S.-China trade optimism

* U.S. producer prices rose in August (Updates prices to U.S. afternoon)

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-weeklow against the greenback on Wednesday, a day before theEuropean Central Bank is expected to add further stimulus in abid to boost the region's economy.

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a package that includesa rate cut, a beefed-up pledge to keep rates low for longer andcompensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates,five sources familiar with the discussion said last week.

Many also favor restarting asset buys, but opposition fromsome northern European countries is complicating this issue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2YQ

"The mere thought of easing is probably keeping the euro onthe defensive at the moment," said Shaun Osborne, chief currencystrategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. However, "we're notcompletely on side with expectations of an aggressive ease… wethink there may be a rebound in the euro after the policymeeting tomorrow."

The euro EUR= fell 0.34% on the day to $1.1006.

The yen was the weakest since Aug. 1 as optimism overU.S.-China trade talks boosted risk sentiment and reduced demandfor safe havens.

China announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16types of U.S. products, days ahead of a planned meeting betweenthe two countries to try and de-escalate their bruising tarifffight. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621DV

The dollar gained 0.22% to 107.77 yenJPY= .

Sterling also dipped after a Scottish court ruled onWednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of theBritish Parliament was unlawful, prompting immediate calls forlawmakers to return to work as the government and Parliamentbattle over the future of Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2620Z5

The British pound GBP= fell 0.19% to $1.2323.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer pricesunexpectedly rose in August and underlying producer pricesrebounded, but that data will not change financial marketexpectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest ratesagain next week to support a slowing economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBKEFA6

This week's major economic focus will be consumer priceinflation data on Thursday and retail sales data on Friday.

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1006$1.1043 -0.34% -4.04% +1.1055 +1.0986 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.7700 107.5300 +0.22% -2.25% +107.8400 +107.5100 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.62 118.75 -0.11% -6.02% +119.1700 +118.3100 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9927 0.9919 +0.08% +1.18% +0.9943 +0.9913 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2323 1.2346 -0.19% -3.40% +1.2370 +1.2314 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3191 1.3149 +0.32% -3.27% +1.3213 +1.3140 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6860 0.6859 +0.01% -2.68% +0.6884 +0.6849 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0929 1.0953 -0.22% -2.89% +1.0970 +1.0911 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8930 0.8939 -0.10% -0.60% +0.8951 +0.8906 NZ NZD= 0.6410 0.6423 -0.20% -4.57% +0.6439 +0.6408 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9648 8.9543 +0.12% +3.77% +8.9827 +8.9393 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.8670 9.8878 -0.21% -0.39% +9.9013 +9.8620 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6798 9.6839 -0.36% +7.99% +9.7056 +9.6649 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6553 10.6940 -0.36% +3.81% +10.6987 +10.6506

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and DanGrebler) ((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; ReutersMessaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

