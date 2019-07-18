FOREX-Euro dips on report on ECB inflation goal, dollar flat

Shutterstock photo





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The euro dipped on Thursdayfollowing a report the European Central Bank staff is studying apotential change to its inflation goal, while the dollar waslittle changed amid bets the Federal Reserve would lowerinterest rates in two weeks.

Sterling rose for a second day, rebounding from a 27-monthlow against the greenback, on surprisingly strong UK domesticretail sales last month and developments that would make itharder for the next prime minister to force a no-deal Brexit.

Trading among major currencies was mostly muted as marketplayers wait to see whether the Fed would lower U.S. rates forthe first time in a decade and if it would signal more rate cutsdown the road.

The futures market implied traders are positioned for atleast three rate cuts by year-end, with the first decrease atthe Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting.

"If it sounds like it's one and done, there would be massiverepricing," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FXresearch at Standard Chartered. "That would be hard for themarket to digest."

At 11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), an index that tracks the dollaragainst a basket of currencies .DXY was down 0.07% at 97.152.

The dollar did not budge after U.S. Treasury SecretarySteven Mnuchin told Bloomberg earlier Thursday there has been"no change to the dollar policy." He later told Reuters thatthere was no change to the use of a $94.6 billion federal fundintended to stabilize currencies during times of market turmoil.

There has been speculation whether the White House wouldintervene to weaken the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trumplashed out at Europe and China earlier this month for what hecalled their "big currency manipulation game." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440MA

The euro dipped against the greenback following a Bloombergreport that the ECB staff are studying a potential change to thebank's inflation goal of "near 2%." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J2NQ

Such a move would potentially leave the door open for moreECB stimulus to continue for a longer period, which would exertdownward pressure on the single currency.

The euro hit a session low of $1.1205 before moving to$1.1228, which was nearly unchanged on the day.

The dollar fell to a two-week low JPY=EBS at 107.620 yen.

Sterling strengthened against the greenback after datashowed UK retail sales unexpectedly grew 1.0% in June, stokinghopes the economy would avert a downturn in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1WP01O

On Thursday, British lawmakers supported proposals to makeit harder for the next prime minister to force through a no-dealBrexit by suspending Parliament. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J2NQ

The pound GBP=D3 was up 0.47% at $1.2489 after hitting a27-month low of $1.2382 the previous day. The euro EURGBP=D3 was 0.42% lower at 89.9 pence, below a six-month high of 90.15pence struck on Wednesday.========================================================

