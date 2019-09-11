FOREX-Euro dips as investors wait to see scale of ECB easing

Shutterstock photo





* Euro dips before Thursday's ECB meeting

* Yen weakens towards 108 per dlr on rising risk appetite

* Yuan briefly jumps on report of trade war mitigation

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The euro dipped on Wednesday butmost investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a key EuropeanCentral Bank meeting on Thursday, with the scale of an expectedmonetary easing package from euro zone policymakers uncertain.

After sliding to a more than two-year low earlier thismonth, the euro has since rebounded as policymakers signalledsome doubt about restarting its bond buying package, known asquantitative easing (QE), to boost the region's economy.

Expectations that policymakers will push interest rates evenfurther into negative territory have weighed on the euro EUR=EBS , which has shed 3% since June.

"The euro has been doing a little better recently. That mayhave to do with the fact we have seen some pushback by ECBmembers for a QE programme," Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyensaid. "But I think expectations are still running quite high."

Medium-term, Nguyen said she expected the euro to weakenversus the dollar as investors woke up to the limits to what theECB could do when the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is alsoexpected to cut rates next week, had much more room to easepolicy into 2020.

"Right now both are still capable of easing. At some pointthe ECB will not be able to continue," she said.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1026EUR=EBS , with bets dividedon the likely scope and style of any stimulus.

The dollar index .DXY ticked 0.1% higher to 98.467.

The ECB decision is likely to set the tone for upcomingrate-setting meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank ofJapan next week, as well as for broader global risk appetite.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen fell as the rush into safe-havenassets during the summer continued to unwind on the back ofrising risk appetite.

The yen had rocketed towards a 2019 high as investors inAugust fretted about the prospect of a global recession. Forextraders often buy the yen in times of uncertainty because ofJapan's vast current account surplus and because they believeJapanese investors will bring their money home wheninternational markets tumble.

But with broader stock markets recovering on hopes of easingU.S.-China tensions and diminishing risks of a no-deal Brexit,the yen is now weakening.

"Yen weakness has been reinforced overnight by speculationthat China will implement further measures to ease the negativeeconomic impact from the trade war with the U.S.," MUFG analystssaid in a note.

The yen was last down 0.2% at 107.70 yenJPY=EBS , some wayfrom the 104.46 levels of late August.

The Chinese yuan CNY= briefly jumped and extended itsrecent recovery after the editor of the Global Times, a widelyread Chinese tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party'sofficial People's Daily, tweeted that China would introducemeasures to mitigate the impact of the trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN26111A

The offshore yuan later shed those gains and was last at7.11 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS , unchanged on the day.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose marginally to $1.2371, but was nearits six-week high of $1.2385 hit earlier in the week as fears ofa no-deal Brexit recede.

