FOREX-Euro at three-week low as possibility of hawkish Fed boosts dollar

* After a brief rally on Thursday, euro on back foot again

* Pound gives back some gains, but stays above $1.22

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to three-week lows onFriday as rising U.S. bond yields boosted the dollar before aspeech by the head of the Federal Reserve, which some investorsbelieve will see him signal reluctance to embark on a longrate-cut cycle.

Jerome Powell will address the Jackson Hole symposium ofcentral bankers at 1400 GMT, and traders are waiting to see howclosely he allies himself with the hawks within the Fed.

Currency markets have in recent months been driven by ashift at global central banks to looser monetary policy aseconomic demand slows and trade disputes intensify.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its next meetingin September are still high, according to interest rate futures,but the currency market is likely to react if Powell's commentsdon't match the dovish expectations. Money markets price in atleast two rate cuts of 25 basis points this year.

"I would expect him to stress that the U.S. economy isstrong enough that ... just a rate cut or two, taken out as'insurance', will be enough to keep the recovery on track," saidMarshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

"That's probably more hawkish than what the market isexpecting and could be positive for the dollar."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has recently changed itsforecast for euro/dollar, expecting the currency pair to fall to$1.08 by the end of the year, compared with $1.17 earlier.

"You can make the argument that dollar strength is likely topersist longer than previously expected," said Kamal Sharma, G10forex strategist at BAML.

The euro was down 0.2% at $1.1055EUR=EBS , a three-weeklow, as the dollar gained and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 3.7 basis points to 1.65% US10YT=RR . An index that tracks thedollar against six major currencies .DXY was up 0.3% at 98.43.

The euro's attempt to rally after Thursday'sstronger-than-expected purchasing managers' data for Augustfizzled out, with analysts pointing to weakness in theforward-looking components of the surveys.

The PMIs would keep up pressure on the European Central Bankto deliver more stimulus because "surveys remain consistent withweak growth continuing in the third quarter," said Lee Hardman,currency analyst at MUFG.

Elsewhere, China's offshore yuan stabilized at 7.0920 CNH=EBS after dropping to an 11-day low of 7.1072 overnight asthe People's Bank of China lowered its official yuan midpoint toan 11-year low. The move was limited even though the set ratewas nowhere near the lows traders expected.

The pound gave back some of the gains made on Thursday afterGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain had time until Oct.31 to come up with a solution to the Irish border problem. Itfell 0.4% to $1.2208GBP=D3 . Against the euro, it fell 0.2% at90.58 pence EURGBP=D3 .

Analysts attributed the sterling gains to extreme shortpositions on the currency, which would prompt some traders tounwind those shorts at the merest hint of positive news.

