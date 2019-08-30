FOREX-Euro at one-month low vs dollar; yuan set for worst month since 1994

Shutterstock photo





* Australian dollar falls towards 10-year low

* New Zealand dollar drops to four-year low

* Sterling stable below $1.22

By Olga Cotaga

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The euro plunged to a one-month lowagainst the dollar on Friday, as investors looked for aggressiveeasing by the European Central Bank and ignored doubts by somepolicymakers about the need for more stimulus.

Poor euro zone economic data on Thursday reinforced viewsthe ECB would cut its benchmark interest rate and announce a newround of quantitative easing at September's meeting. Germaninflation slowed in August and unemployment rose, more evidencethat Europe's largest economy is slowing urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P33V.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB's next president, said thecentral bank still has room to cut rates if necessary urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P597. But divisions clearly remain within the ECB.

Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said it was too early toconsider a "huge package" of stimulus. Dutch central bank chiefKlaas Knot, a prominent hawk on the Governing Council, said hewas open to a rate cut but thought a resumption of assetpurchases would be premature. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N24V010

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1033EUR=EBS , the lowest sinceAug. 1. It has shed nearly 12% of its value against the dollarsince the beginning of last year in a clear downward trajectory.

An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of sixother currencies was flat at 98.561, down from a one-month highof 98.595 in Asian trading .DXY . The dollar gained on Thursdayfrom hopes China and the United States would renew their talkson trade.

"The dollar is getting bid from month-end flows, but theeuro side of the equation is compromised by what appears to be aset of lacklustre economic data in the eurozone," said JeremyStretch, head of G10 forex strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"This opens a debate of how aggressive the ECB" may be inthe coming months, Stretch said.

Money markets are pricing in 15 basis points of rate cuts atthe next ECB meeting, on Sept. 12, pushing rates further intonegative territory.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 headed towards arecent 10-year low, last trading down 0.2% at $0.6718. The NewZealand dollar NZD=D3 was down 0.2% at $0.6297, after touchinga four-year low of $0.6290.

Analysts blamed the declines on fading expectations thatBeijing and Washington would avert increases in tariffs onChinese goods set for Sept. 1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K. Washington is due tostart imposing 15% tariffs on $125 billion worth of goods fromChina on Sunday.

Focus is also moving to weekend data from China, especiallyits official manufacturing survey, which is expected to showfactory activity contracted in August for the fourth straightmonth.

The yuan is set for its biggest monthly decline since 1994.It has lost around 3.7% to the dollar CNH=D3 , after trading aslow as 7.185 earlier this month.

The Japanese yen was stable at 106 versus the dollar JPY=EBS , though it has gained about 2% this month.

"There are so many geopolitical risk factors now. Not tomention U.S.-China trade conflicts, we have Brexit, Hong Kongand the Middle East. So we should expect the yen to jump fromtime to time," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst atMUFG Bank.

The pound was steady at $1.2182GBP=D3 , but 0.2% loweragainst the euro at 90.59 penceEURGBP=D3 .

