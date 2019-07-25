FOREX-Euro at 2-month low vs dollar as investors wait for ECB easing

Shutterstock photo





* Investors wait to see how far ECB goes with easing stance

* Euro overnight implied volume spikes to highest in months

* Swiss franc hits another two-year high vs euro

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds quotes, data)

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro sank to a new two-monthlow against the dollar on Thursday as investors waited for theEuropean Central Bank to signal another round of monetaryeasing, including a possible rate cut and the resumption of bondpurchases.

The slide was exacerbated by a bigger-than-expected fall inthe German Ifo index of current business conditions to 99.4 inJuly from 100.8 in June. A Reuters poll of economists hadexpected a decline to 100.4. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N21S03Y

"I doubt that anything the ECB does or says provides muchcomfort" for the beleaguered euro, said Kit Juckes, macrostrategist at Societe Generale.

Money markets are pricing in a 50% chance of a 10 basispoints interest rate cut by the ECB on Thursday, a smallerprobability than last week, but some expect that President MarioDraghi will open the door for further cuts down the road or formore quantitative easing.

Hedge funds kept short positions on the euro at $4.39billion in the week to July 16, around levels seen early thisyear, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

However, some analysts expect the central bank to be wayless dovish and only tweak its forward guidance byre-introducing the easing bias.

"Our best guess is euro ends the day higher," said ElsaLignos, strategist at RBC Capital Markets, adding that RBCanalysts expect the ECB to wait until September to cut the keybenchmark rate.

A Deutsche Bank index showed investors have been ramping upcall options holdings in euro/dollar, pushing the amount of calloptions to the highest since early 2018, which serves asevidence that some market participants see the eurostrengthening.

"This is an ECB meeting where the market seems unpreparedfor EUR/USD weakness," said George Saravelos, a forex strategistat the German lender.

Those opposing views in the market were reflected in euroovernight implied volatility jumping to 12.73, its highest sinceDecember.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped earlier to $1.1122, the lowestit's been since May 30, trading down 0.1% on the day at $1.1128.It has shed more than 2% of its value so far this month. The ECBannounces its rate decision at 1145 GMT, followed by a newsconference at 1230 GMT.

The Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS , buoyed by expectations oflower rates in the euro zone, rocketed to a new two-year high of1.0963 against the common currency and was last at 1.0978. Thespike in the franc bolstered expectations that the Swiss couldintervene to weaken the currency to protect their export-relianteconomy.

Sebastien Galy, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management,said he expected the Swiss National Bank and Danish centralbanks to cut rates in September and he saw "a decent chance thatthe SNB already reacts post today's ECB meeting."

Elsewhere, expectations of lower interest rates sent theAustralian dollar AUD=D3 to a new two-week low of $0.6963.

The pound remained below $1.25 and not far from the 27-monthlow it reached last week, last trading slightly lower at $1.2472GBP=D3 as new Prime Minister Boris Johnson assembled hislargely Brexiteer cabinet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q3FI

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro down almost 2.5% in past month https://tmsnrt.rs/2ybXRsu ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,