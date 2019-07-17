FOREX-Euro at 1-week lows as expectations of more policy easing grows

Shutterstock photo





* Euro one of worst performing currencies this week

* Sterling slips to new 27-month low vs dollar

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week lowagainst the dollar on Wednesday towards the lower end of thisyear's range, weighed down by expectations of monetary policyeasing and investors' preference for the greenback.

Analysts say it is unlikely it will recover in theshort-term before a European Central Bank meeting next weekwhere policymakers might unveil plans for fresh monetarystimulus.

Nearly two interest rate cuts of 10 basis points are pricedin by money markets in 2019 and a worse-than-expected ZEW surveyof German economic sentiment this week put further pressure onthe struggling euro, one of the worst performing currencies thisweek, along with sterling.

The common currency was steady at $1.1212EUR=EBS but itdropped earlier to $1.1200, the lowest since July 9. It hasfallen by 2.2% so far this year against the dollar as it tradedbetween $1.15 and $1.11.

As the European Central Bank meeting on July 25 approaches,the euro is likely to continue trading around current levels andpossibly below $1.12, said Kenneth Broux, head of corporateresearch at Societe Generale.

Europe is underperforming and "I would favour long dollar inthis environment," he said.

The pound slipped to another 27-month low of $1.2382GBP=D3 on a combination of no-deal Brexit jitters and abroad-based stronger dollar. It also hit a fresh six-month lowagainst the euro at 90.51 penceEURGBP=D3 . GBP/

The dollar rose on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected JuneU.S. retail sales data dampened expectations that the Fed couldcut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) rather than 25 bpsat its month-end policy review.

An index which tracks the dollar against a basket of sixmajor currencies .DXY surged to a one-week high of 97.44earlier, but it retreated back slightly and was last flat at97.37.

The United States still has a long way to go to conclude atrade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional$325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed, Trump said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R But the impact of Trump's comments on other majorcurrencies was limited.

"The U.S.-China trade row is not at the centre of themarket's attention right now. Focus is on the Fed's policy, U.S.data and their impact on yields," Junichi Ishikawa at IGSecurities said. (Reporting by Olga CotagaAdditional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

