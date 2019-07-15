FOREX-Encouraging China economic data buoys Australian dollar

Shutterstock photo





* Australian dollar rises 0.2% after Chinese Q2, June data

* Chinese retail sales, output beats expectations

* Chinese quarterly GDP growth was slowest since 1992

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar reached a10-day high on Monday on stronger-than-expected economic datafrom China, which some analysts saw as signalling that moves torevive spending in the world's second biggest economy areworking.

The Aussie AUD= gained 0.2% to $0.7033 against the U.S.dollar USD= , which ticked higher against the safe-haven yen JPY= and the Swiss franc CHF= .

China's industrial output bounced in June from a 17-year lowin the previous month. June retail sales surged 9.8% from a yearearlier, compared with the 8.3% - a slowing from May's tepidfigures - that polled analysts expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

China is Australia's biggest export market and the datacaused the Australian dollar to touch its highest point sinceJuly 4.

The yuan CNY= strengthened against the dollar to get toits highest since last week, while the New Zealand dollar NZD= hit a two-week peak. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G09O

"China's economy is finding a base and it was not as weak asfeared, so risky currencies go up," said Imre Speizer head of NZstrategy at Westpac Banking CorporationWBC.AX in Auckland.

"The market is wanting to price a lot of risk into theAussie," he said.

China's quarterly gross domestic product posted its slowestpace of growth in 27 years, as expected, growing by 6.2% in theJune quarter compared to a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23X02N

"The upside from an Australian perspective is that China -our biggest trading partner - will continue to stimulate itseconomy to achieve its official annual growth target," saidCommonwealth Bank of Australia economist Ryan Felsman.

"The new stimulus measures appear to be working,contributing to stronger readings in June activity data, withinvestment, production and retail spending all beating marketexpectations," he wrote in a note to clients.

The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on expectations ofa Federal Reserve rate cut. Comments last week from Fed ChairJerome Powell and Chicago Fed president Charles Evans indicatedU.S. rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.

In the U.S., a 25 basis-point rate cut at the end of Julyis priced in, and there is a roughly 20% chance of a 50 basispoint cut. FEDWATCH

Investors will be looking to U.S. retail sales figures dueTuesday and company earnings for signs of how shoppers andbusinesses are weathering the slowdown.

Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar held near a10-day low at 96.830.

It gained against the yen to 108.10, before that was paredto 108.00, well underneath resistance at 108.98. Monday is anational holiday in Japan and dollar-yen trading volumes werethin.

The greenback rose as much 0.1% against the Swiss francbefore easing back to $0.9845. The euro EUR= slipped to $1.272though stayed in the two-cent range that has held the singlecurrency since June.