FOREX-Dollar, yuan stronger as risk sentiment improves

* Chinese data, yuan fixing boosts risk sentiment

* Euro briefly bid on report Germany to issue new debt (New throughout, updates trading and comments to U.S. marketopen, previous LONDON)

By Karen Brettell

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpointrate CNY=PBOC at 7.0039. The fixing was still the weakest inmore than a decade, however.

"Last night fixed over 7 and markets seem to be taking thatfairly well, so perhaps some calm is installed in the market atleast for the very near term," said Mazen Issa, senior FXstrategist at TD Securities in New York.

Data showing a surprise increase in Chinese exports in Julyfrom a year earlier added to the improving sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

The dollar fell 0.19% against the offshore yuan CNH= to7.0681. The dollar index against a basket of currencies .DXY gained 0.07% to 97.614.

On Monday, China allowed its currency to weaken past 7 perdollar for the first time since 2008, sparking broad riskaversion on concerns that the U.S.-China trade war wasescalating.

The move came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump'sannouncement last week that he would impose more tariffs onChinese goods. Washington labeled Beijing a currency manipulatoron Monday.

Trade tensions are likely to continue to weigh on theChinese currency and risk appetite, with no resolution to theU.S.-China dispute in sight.

Increasingly dovish central bank policies are also adding tonerves that the global economic outlook may be worse than feared- central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all cut rateson Wednesday.

"The risk of these central banks trying to out-dove oneanother is, the more they do, the more they instill panic intomarket participants that this is worse than expected," Issasaid.

The euro jumped briefly on Thursday after Reuters reportedthat Germany is considering ditching its long-cherished balancedbudget goal by issuing new debt to finance a costly climateprotection package. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N21S046

The single currency has been boosted in recent days by theunwind of emerging market carry trades that were funded ineuros.

Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1202$1.1197 +0.04% -2.33% +1.1228 +1.1182 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.1000 106.2600 -0.15% -3.77% +106.2900 +105.9200 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.87 118.99 -0.10% -5.82% +119.1500 +118.5600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9774 0.9752 +0.23% -0.41% +0.9776 +0.9738 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2122 1.2140 -0.15% -4.98% +1.2182 +1.2097 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3288 1.3300 -0.09% -2.56% +1.3314 +1.3272 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6797 0.6755 +0.62% -3.58% +0.6798 +0.6747 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0950 1.0924 +0.24% -2.70% +1.0955 +1.0917 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9238 0.9222 +0.17% +2.83% +0.9265 +0.9208 NZ NZD= 0.6467 0.6444 +0.36% -3.72% +0.6469 +0.6435 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9433 8.9529 -0.11% +3.53% +8.9614 +8.9215 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.0180 10.0271 -0.09% +1.13% +10.0400 +10.0040 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.5956 9.6372 -0.40% +7.05% +9.6386 +9.5856 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7505 10.7934 -0.40% +4.74% +10.8011 +10.7459

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; ReutersMessaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))