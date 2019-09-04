FOREX-Dollar, yen fall as global tensions ease

Shutterstock photo





* Hong Kong, Italy, Britain news helps risk appetite

* Euro lifted away from 28-month lows, Lagarde comments help

* Dollar weakness helps emerging market currencies

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar and yenfell on Wednesday as risk sentiment improved after globalpolitical worries eased with what markets perceived as positivenews in Hong Kong, Italy and Britain.

The dollar index slid for a second straight session, whilethe yen, which draws safe-haven bids in times of geopoliticalstress, dropped for the first time in four days against thegreenback.

Risk appetite rose on reports Hong Kong leader Carrie Lamwould announce the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill thattriggered months of unrest. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

In Italy, the 5-Star Movement approved a coalition deal withthe Democratic Party, paving the way for a new government, whilelawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit gained the upper hand inBritain, triggering a global equities rally. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U1XJurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V125

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York,said the dollar's weakness was triggered by this "risk-on movein Hong Kong that gave Hong Kong equities one of the best movesin a few years." That has boosted appetite for riskiercurrencies that have generally higher yields, he added.

"Everyone has been waiting for this major dollar reversalfor quite some time. It has never come to fruition," Moya said."This is providing a little bit of unwinding of some dollar bullish positions."

In mid-morning trading, the dollar was last down 0.4%against a basket of major currencies, at 98.656 .DXY .

The yen fell against the dollar, which rose 0.3% to 106.27yenJPY= . It also declined against the euro, which gained 0.7%to 117.045 yenEURJPY= .

The euro also rose 0.4% versus the dollar to $1.1011EUR= after comments from Christine Lagarde, who will likely be theEuropean Central Bank's next president, introduced some doubtover the scale of an ECB stimulus package expected next week.

Lagarde said highly accommodative monetary policy for aprolonged period was necessary but she added that the bankneeded to be mindful of the negative side-effects of such tools. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nF9N23X016

Expectations for an interest cut, the relaunch of assetpurchases and other ECB measures to stimulate the economy haveweighed on the euro. On Tuesday, it hit a 28-month low around$1.0924.

YUAN, POUND REBOUND

The dollar's weakness helped China's offshore yuan CNH= pull away further from record lows plumbed earlier this week.The Chinese currency was last up 0.4% against the dollar, whichfell to 7.1511 yuan.

The British pound recovered Tuesday's losses, when it hit athree-year low, after the latest parliamentary attempt to stop ano-deal Brexit took a step forward.

Sterling bounced 0.9% to $1.2185GBP=D3 , and against theeuro it rallied 0.4% to 90.45 penceEURGBP=D3 .

Lawmakers who defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson'sgovernment on a crucial motion late on Tuesday are expected tointroduce a bill in parliament seeking to stop Britain fromleaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without transitionalarrangements. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V125

Currency bid prices at 10:03 AM (1403 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1009$1.0972 +0.34% -4.01% +1.1024 +1.0969 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.2500 105.9200 +0.31% -3.64% +106.3300 +105.8400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.00 116.24 +0.65% -7.30% +117.1400 +116.1400 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9839 0.9866 -0.27% +0.25% +0.9883 +0.9840 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2166 1.2084 +0.68% -4.63% +1.2219 +1.2079 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3278 1.3332 -0.41% -2.63% +1.3344 +1.3268 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6788 0.6757 +0.46% -3.72% +0.6792 +0.6756 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0836 1.0828 +0.07% -3.71% +1.0860 +1.0825 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9048 0.9078 -0.33% +0.71% +0.9085 +0.9018 NZ NZD= 0.6347 0.6334 +0.21% -5.51% +0.6362 +0.6327 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.0583 9.1004 -0.46% +4.86% +9.1066 +9.0530 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9742 9.9889 -0.15% +0.69% +9.9935 +9.9613 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.7711 9.8197 -0.18% +9.01% +9.8253 +9.7494 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7581 10.7771 -0.18% +4.81% +10.7771 +10.7320

