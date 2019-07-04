FOREX-Dollar weighed by sliding bond yields; jobs data eyed

Shutterstock photo





By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The euro was stuck near two-weeklows on Thursday and the dollar drifted away from recent highsas sliding government bond yields pressured both currencies.

The global bond rally has accelerated this week onexpectations of more monetary easing from central banks,although the impact on foreign exchange markets has beenlimited, with overall volatility remaining low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2451ZU

Markets were closed in the United States on Thursday for itsIndependence Day.

Adam Cole, an FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets, saidthat while the big drop in U.S. Treasury yields was negative forthe dollar, the outright yield advantage that the United Statesenjoyed over other countries was supporting demand for thegreenback and minimising the spillover into higher volatility.

"The dollar isn't falling much compared to how much U.S.yields are coming down. It's explained by the level of yieldsrather than the rate of change," he said.

The euro traded slightly higher at $1.1286EUR=EBS . It hasweakened since IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde,perceived as a policy dove, was nominated as the next EuropeanCentral Bank president.

The dollar index was marginally lower at 96.734 .DXY .

The dollar has weakened in recent weeks as expectationsbuild for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, althoughthe index is off three-month lows of 95.843 plumbed in June.

E*TRADE TENSIONS

Waning expectations for a quick resolution of the U.S.-Chinatrade row have also hurt sentiment towards the dollar.

Adding to a sense of unease about trade talks, U.S.President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his view that Chinaand the euro zone are manipulating their currencies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440MA

But the dollar remains the dominant reserve currency.International Monetary Fund data released recently showed thedollar constituted 58% of global foreign exchange reserves inthe first quarter of 2019, up marginally from the previousquarter and far above the euro's 19% share.

The focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due onFriday, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with a rise of 75,000 in May.

Some analysts think the dollar will hold its own in thecoming months, although the Japanese yen could act as a decenthedge should the rally in global stocks come to an end.

"JPY strength is one area of the FX space which we thinkwill be a net drag on the value of the USD over the coming 3-6M,despite the fact that the USD should continue to hold up well vsthe EUR and the RMB (Chinese renminbi)," said Stephen Gallo, astrategist at BMO Capital Markets.

The yen was up slightly at 107.78 yen per dollar JPY=EBS ,above five-month lows of 106.78 yen touched in June.

The Aussie was down 0.1% to $0.7022AUD=D3 after earlierhitting a two-month high.

Sterling changed hands at $1.2575GBP=D3 , near two-weeklows hit on Wednesday after investors raised their bets that theBank of England would follow other central banks and easepolicy.