FOREX-Dollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The dollar declined on Tuesday, in line with the drop in Treasury yields,as investors braced for a potentially dovish Federal Reserve at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering laterthis week, with many expecting an announcement of some measure that would ease U.S. recession concerns.

Risk aversion crept into the market a day after investors cheered the prospect of new stimulusmeasures from global central banks to shore up their struggling economies.

Markets also cautiously awaited Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday in Jackson Hole.

"There are a lot of recession signs and the expectation is that Chairman Powell will address them andprobably say we are looking to cut," said Juan Perez, senior FX trader and analyst at Tempus Inc inWashington.

"What the market is trying to digest is that there are serious signs that have been here with aprecedent prior to a recession. Of course, the inverted curve is a major one. Ultimately, safe havens aregoing to keep going up," he added.

That said, market sentiment was not as distressing as that of last week, some analysts said, when theU.S. bond yield curve inverted, a sign many investors say presages a recession.

The curve of 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, however, was steeper on Tuesday US2US10=RR , butcould invert again based on past cycles. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F0TW

"We think a long yen exposure makes sense ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole event," Scotiabank said in aresearch note." If Fed Chairman Powell sounds dovish, U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar should fall; if hesounds more hawkish, safe havens should rally."

In afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.4% against the yen to 106.24 yenJPY= and was down 0.4%versus the Swiss franc at 0.9777 francCHF= .

The dollar index was down 0.2% at 98.166 .DXY after earlier rising to a 2-1/2-week high of 98.40. Itreached its 2019 high of 98.932 at the beginning of the month.

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.1102EUR= after Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte,announced his resignation on Tuesday even as he made a blistering attack on his own interior minister,Matteo Salvini. Conte accused Salvini of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy forpersonal and political gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2170GBP=D3 and slipped 0.1% versus the euro to91.20 pence EURGBP=D3 .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fired the opening salvo in his bid to renegotiate the country'sdivorce terms from the EU, saying the "backstop" - an insurance policy included in Britain's WithdrawalAgreement with the EU to avoid the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland - should be replacedwith a pledge. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F4NL

