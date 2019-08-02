FOREX-Dollar weakens as September rate cut bets mount

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly onFriday as news of slower U.S. employment growth in July andheightened U.S.-China trade tensions fueled expectations thatthe Federal Reserve would cut interest rates again in September.

The dollar fell 0.76% against the Japanese yen JPY= to itslowest since Jan. 3, last at 106.50. Versus the euro EUR= itwas 0.22% weaker at $1.1109. The Swiss franc CHF= , which likethe yen serves as a safe-haven investment in times of marketvolatility, was 0.83% stronger to 0.9818 franc per dollar.

"On balance it is probably a slightly dollar-negative numberbecause I do think that the totality of the report increases thecase for a Fed rate cut in September. We're already at the pointwhere we're trading that," said Greg Anderson, global head offoreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday cut its short-terminterest rate for the first time since 2008. Fed Chair JeromePowell described the widely anticipated 25-basis-point monetarypolicy easing as a mid-cycle policy adjustment to protect U.S.expansion from the global economic slowdown happening outsideits borders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Following the cut, the dollar rose in sympathy with U.S.Treasury note prices, but that move had largely been retraced onFriday.

The chance of a September rate cut was 98.1% on Fridayafternoon, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, a large jumpfrom 56.2% a week prior. Not all market participants werepersuaded.

"We think that's way too high. Clearly what (Powell) wantedto convey at the press conference was that there's no certaintyabout what the next move is going to be," said GershonDistenfeld, co-head of fixed income at AllianceBernstein.

"The reality is that if the intention was to ease monetaryconditions, this did exactly the opposite. Equities are down,the curve is flatter, the dollar higher - all monetarytightening conditions here in the U.S. So they didn't reallyaccomplish much except getting markets nervous."

