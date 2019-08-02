FOREX-Dollar weakens after U.S. jobs data reported as forecast

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against theJapanese yen on Friday morning to a seven-month low after U.S.employment growth in July slowed as expected, which along withre-escalated U.S.-Chinese trade tensions, may make a case forthe Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again in September.

The dollar fell 0.63% against the Japanese yen JPY= lastat 106.65. Versus the euro EUR= it was 0.14% weaker at $1.1099. The Swiss franc CHF= , which like the yen serves as asafe-haven investment in volatile markets, was 0.66% stronger to0.9836 franc per dollar.

"On balance it is probably a slightly dollar-negative numberbecause I do think that the totality of the report increases thecase for a Fed rate cut in September. We're already at the pointwhere we're trading that," said Greg Anderson, global head offoreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday cut its short-terminterest rate for the first time since 2008. Fed Chair JeromePowell described the widely anticipated 25-basis-point monetarypolicy easing as a mid-cycle policy adjustment to protect U.S.expansion from the global economic slowdown happening outsideits borders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

The dollar subsequently rose in sympathy with U.S. Treasurynote prices, but that move had largely been retraced on Friday.

The chance of a September rate cut was 93.5% on Fridaymorning, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, a large jumpfrom 56.2% a week prior.

Trump on Thursday tweeted that a 10% tariff would be imposedon $300 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1 after U.S.negotiators returned from the latest round of trade talkswithout having made significant progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

The trade tension is "one more thing that leads to dollarstrength," said Anderson. These particular tariffs had not yetbeen implemented by the Trump administration because they coverproducts manufactured by American companies in China.

"This particular round will squeeze profits from U.S.companies, will raise prices of consumer goods in the U.S.somewhat also, but its design is to force those companies torework their supply chains away from China."

Still, he explained, "for the short term chaos is generallygood for the U.S. dollar." (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Olga Cotaga; Editing by SteveOrlofsky) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))