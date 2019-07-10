FOREX-Dollar weakens after gloomy Powell comments on U.S. economy

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesdayafter Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a downbeattone in congressional testimony, saying trade uncertainties andconcerns about the global outlook continued to exert pressure onthe U.S. economy.

The greenback hit session lows versus the euro and yen afterPowell's comments, which reinforced expectations the Fed willcut interest rates for the first time in a decade at its nextmonetary policy meeting later this month.

In prepared remarks to a congressional committee, Powellsaid the Fed stands ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain adecade-long expansion.

He also contrasted the Fed's "baseline outlook" of continuedU.S. growth against a considerable set of risks - includingpersistently weak inflation, slower growth in other majoreconomies, and a downturn in business investment driven byuncertainty over just how long the Trump administration's tradewar with China and other countries will last and how intense itwill become. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

"There is now economic evidence that the outlook for theU.S. economy is not that great," said Juan Perez, seniorcurrency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. "Ultimately whatthat means is that the Federal Reserve will need to intervene.... And the dollar will get hurt as a result."

Expectations for a 50-basis-point rate cut at a Fed meetinglater this month have evaporated, but investors still expect a25-basis-point cut due to weak inflation and worries aboutgrowing business fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

In midmorning trading, the dollar index slid 0.3% to 97.155 .DXY .

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3% versus the yen to108.657, dropping against the Swiss franc to 0.9894 francCHF= .

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.4% to $1.1248EUR= .

"If we see softer-than-expected inflation data tomorrow andif the advance second-quarter GDP (gross domestic product)reading comes in well below 2.0% on July 26th, we will see thecase grow for the first cut to be a 50-basis-point one," saidEdward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"Currently, markets see one cut in July and it's almost acoin flip for another one in September."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:12 AM (1312 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1246$1.1206 +0.36% -1.94% +1.1254 +1.1202 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.5600 108.8400 -0.26% -1.54% +108.9800 +108.5400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.08 122.01 +0.06% -3.28% +122.3200 +121.9800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9892 0.9934 -0.42% +0.79% +0.9941 +0.9889 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2515 1.2465 +0.40% -1.90% +1.2520 +1.2445 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3072 1.3125 -0.40% -4.14% +1.3137 +1.3075 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6956 0.6927 +0.42% -1.32% +0.6960 +0.6911 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1126 1.1135 -0.08% -1.14% +1.1139 +1.1121 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8984 0.8991 -0.08% +0.00% +0.9009 +0.8985 NZ NZD= 0.6645 0.6603 +0.64% -1.07% +0.6652 +0.6569 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5869 8.6505 -0.74% -0.60% +8.6637 +8.5859 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6589 9.6960 -0.38% -2.49% +9.7129 +9.6598 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4183 9.4712 -0.24% +5.07% +9.4799 +9.4134 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5940 10.6190 -0.24% +3.22% +10.6320 +10.5900

