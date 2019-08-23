FOREX-Dollar tumbles as U.S.-China trade tension intensifies

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Powell says Fed to act as appropriate

* September rate cut fully priced in

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped broadly on Friday after President Donald Trumpordered U.S. companies to start looking for an alternative to China after Beijing imposed more tariffs onAmerican goods, further escalating tension between the world's two largest economies in a prolonged tradedispute.

That triggered mass selling in the dollar, which fell from a three-week high against the euro and toone-week troughs versus the yen and Swiss franc. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR alsofell sharply.

The dollar, however, strengthened against the Chinese yuan in the offshore market, hitting a two-weekhigh CNH= .

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative toChina, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," Trump wrote onTwitter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0XP

His tweet followed China's earlier move on Friday when it announced retaliatory tariffs against about$75 billion worth of U.S. goods, putting as much as an extra 10% on top of existing rates urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3C3

"Clearly when you look at the U.S. yields and the dollar's reaction, there are concerns that theselatest comments from Trump on China will push the U.S. into recession," said Marvin Loh, senior globalmarkets strategist, at State Street in Boston.

Trump's comments overshadowed a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who did not announcea major stimulus measure to ease a worsening global economic outlook, but set the stage for furtherinterest rate cuts.

Powell said the U.S. economy was in a "favorable place" and the Fed would "act as appropriate" to keepthe current economic expansion on track. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG "I don't really know what the market was thinking would be delivered, but if you're betting on anothertwo or three cuts, you wouldn't be dissuaded by this speech based on the headlines," said RichardFranulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac in New York.

Trump, however, was enraged by Powell's speech, saying he wasn't sure who was the bigger enemy, theU.S. central bank chief or Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can 'speak' without knowing or asking whatI am doing, which will be announced shortly," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We have a very strong dollar and avery weak Fed. I will work 'brilliantly' with both, and the U.S. will do great." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J107

In midday trading, the euro rose 0.5% to $1.1134EUR= , after earlier touching a three-week low of$1.1052. An index that tracks the dollar against six major currencies .DXY was down 0.4% at 97.772.

The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen and was last at 105.46, down 0.9% JPY= . It earlierhit a one-week high of 106.73.

Against the Chinese yuan, the dollar was up 0.6% at 7.13 yuan, after earlier touching a two-week peakof 7.1332.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:43 PM (1643 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1134$1.1078 +0.51% -2.92% +1.1147 +1.1052 Dollar/Yen JPY= 105.4300 106.4200 -0.93% -4.38% +106.7300 +105.3000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.42 117.94 -0.44% -6.97% +118.1500 +117.2900 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9763 0.9835 -0.73% -0.52% +0.9877 +0.9746 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2257 1.2250 +0.06% -3.92% +1.2279 +1.2196 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3319 1.3302 +0.13% -2.33% +1.3338 +1.3277 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6749 0.6756 -0.10% -4.26% +0.6777 +0.6737 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0874 1.0896 -0.20% -3.38% +1.0928 +1.0860 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9083 0.9041 +0.46% +1.10% +0.9094 +0.9038 NZ NZD= 0.6391 0.6363 +0.44% -4.84% +0.6409 +0.6366 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9659 8.9776 -0.13% +3.79% +9.0137 +8.9333 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9845 9.9449 +0.40% +0.79% +9.9941 +9.9225 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6246 9.6767 -0.03% +7.37% +9.6983 +9.6206 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7184 10.7215 -0.03% +4.43% +10.7335 +10.6910

