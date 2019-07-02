FOREX-Dollar trims gains as trade optimism fades, Aussie near lows post RBA cut

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* RBA expected cuts rates to a record low

* Traders looking for clues on additional RBA cuts

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains onTuesday as investors curbed earlier enthusiasm about U.S.-Chinatrade progress while the Australian currency barely budged fromrecent lows after a central bank rate cut decision offered fewclues about future easing.

The yuan also shed its early rise to trade lower on the dayafter U.S. President Donald Trump said any deal with China wouldneed to be somewhat tilted in favour of the United States,suggesting negotiations may not proceed smoothly.

The U.S. dollar index against a basket of six majorcurrencies earlier rose to its highest in a week but retreatedas doubt set in about the resumption of U.S.-China efforts toresolve their trade war.

Market focus now shifts to Reserve Bank of AustraliaGovernor Philip Lowe, who speaks to business leaders in thenorthern Australian city of Darwin at 0930 GMT, which couldprovide clues on how much further interest rates could fall.

"The tone from the RBA was not that pessimistic, which givesthe impression they are somewhat reluctant to cut ratesfurther," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist atDaiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"Short positions in the Aussie were already so heavy. Nowwe're in a situation where the main risk is for the Aussie to bebought back."

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was up 0.3% at $0.6983 onTuesday after slumping 0.9% on Monday, its biggest decline sinceApril 24.

The RBA lowered interest rates by 25 basis points to arecord low of 1.00%, matching economists' expectations. In astatement the central said it would lower rates again "ifneeded," a phrase some analysts took to mean an additional ratecut is less certain than before.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY was little changed at 96.790 onTuesday having posted its biggest increase since March 7 onMonday on hopes Beijing and Washington were making headway intheir trade negotiations.

The United States and China have already imposed tariffs ofup to 25% on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other'sgoods in a dispute about China's trade practices that has lastednearly a year.

The drawn out trade war has slowed global growth and pushedmany central banks to cut interest rates to support theireconomies.

The offshore yuan CNH= gave up early gains to trade around0.2% lower at 6.8690 versus the dollar, on course for itsbiggest daily decline in a week.

The global investor spotlight will move to U.S. non-farmpayrolls data due on Friday, which economists expect to haverisen by 160,000 in June, compared with a 75,000 increase inMay.

However, analysts expect the dollar will struggle to makesubstantial gains given expectations the Federal Reserve willcut rates due to low inflation and worries about the U.S.-Chinatrade war.

"It would be a mistake to view the rise in the dollar onMonday as the beginning of a broad-based rally," said JunichiIshikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities inTokyo.

"Treasury yields are capped around 2%, because there arestill expectations for Fed rate cuts."

The euro EUR=EBS briefly fell to an eight-day low of$1.1275 before trading little changed at $1.1289. The commoncurrency fell 0.7% on Monday, its biggest-one day decline sinceMarch as disappointing economic data triggered a tumble in bondyields and boosted expectations for a European Central Bank ratecut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2424RC (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))