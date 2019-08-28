FOREX-Dollar ticks up, but yen holds gains as recession fears grow

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was modestlyhigher against the yen on Wednesday morning, but the moveindicated little change in investor sentiment as the Japanesecurrency largely clung to its recent gains on growing fears of aglobal economic downturn.

The yen stood at 105.83 per dollar JPY= , 0.10% weaker onthe day, but nevertheless close to the 2-1/2-year high of 104.44hit on Monday as renewed trade tension sent investors intosafe-haven assets like the Japanese currency and governmentbonds.

Two-year U.S. government bond yields US2YT=RR rose furtherabove 10-year yields US10YT=RR , a deepening of the yield-curveinversion, a widely recognized signal of coming recession.Investors are worried that the trade conflict between the UnitedStates and China could tip the world into an economic slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1N8

"Much, if not all, of the decline in dollar/yen is simplydown to markets becoming more risk-averse," said Adam Cole,currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The dollar bid on Wednesday however, was unlikely to be theresult of a risk-off move.

"This supports our view that as bad as the risks have gottenin the U.S., the rest of the world looks even shakier. Risks ofhard Brexit continue to rise, while Italian political dramacontinues," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy atBrown Brothers Harriman, referring to the potential for the UKto leave the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against abasket of six currencies, rose 0.19% to 98.186 .DXY . TheChinese yuan edged lower to 7.1690 CNH= in offshore markets,not far from the record low of 7.186 it touched on Monday.

Elsewhere, sterling slumped as much as 1% against the euroand the dollar on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move tolimit parliament's opportunity to derail his Brexit plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

A government source said the prime minister, who has vowedto take Britain out of the EU without a divorce deal ifnecessary, would set an Oct. 14 date for the Queen's Speech: theformal state opening of a new session of parliament.

That would effectively shut parliament starting inmid-September for around a month and reduce the parliamentarytime in which lawmakers could try to block a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last down 0.68% at $1.2204GBP= and 0.62%lower versus the euro at 90.77 penceEURGBP= , just off theday's lows.

The euro was slightly weaker against the dollar EUR= , down0.11% at $1.1078 with little in the way of new economic datascheduled for Wednesday or developments to spark bigger moves.

