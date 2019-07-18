FOREX-Dollar takes a spill on rate-cut view by Fed's Williams

Shutterstock photo





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly onThursday as an influential Federal Reserve official bolsteredbets on a preemptive interest rate cut later this month becauserates and inflation are low even as the U.S. economy has beenexpanding.

Fed policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry"and wait for potential economic problems to materialize, NewYork Federal Reserve President John Williams said at a centralbanking conference. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A01H

His comments jolted a somnolent foreign exchange market,where the greenback had held steady against most majorcurrencies.

Williams "is sounding very dovish," said Paresh Upadhyaya,director of currency strategy at Amundi Pioneer Investments inBoston. "The dollar has been taking cues from the interest ratesmarket."

U.S. rates futures implied traders fully expect the Fed tolower rates in two weeks. They now see a 71% chance of a 50basis point rate cut FFN9FFQ , more than double the levelimplied late on Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

Williams' rate-cut view was echoed by Fed Vice Chair RichardClarida, who told Fox Business Network the central bank mighthave to act early and not wait "until things get so bad." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS0N1YO050

In late U.S. trading, an index that tracks the dollaragainst a basket of currencies .DXY was down 0.52% at 96.713.It broke below its 200-day moving average of 96.806, a technicalsignal that portends further weakness for the dollar.

The dollar did not budge after U.S. Treasury SecretarySteven Mnuchin told Bloomberg earlier on Thursday there has been"no change to the dollar policy." He later told Reuters thatthere was no change to the use of a $94.6 billion federal fundintended to stabilize currencies during times of market turmoil.

There has been speculation whether the White House wouldintervene to weaken the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trumplashed out at Europe and China earlier this month for what hecalled their "big currency manipulation game." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440MA

The dollar fell to a three-week low JPY=EBS at 107.210yen.

The euro was up 0.44% at $1.1275.

The single currency dipped earlier Thursday following aBloomberg report that ECB staff members are studying a potentialchange to the bank's inflation goal of "near 2%." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J2NQ

Such a move would potentially leave the door open for moreECB stimulus to continue for a longer period, which would exertdownward pressure on the single currency.

Among other big gainers against the dollar, the pound GBP=D3 was up 0.98% at $1.2552 after hitting a 27-month low of$1.2382 the previous day.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D4 rose 0.88%, while the New Zealanddollar NZD=D4 gained 0.70%.========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:07PM (2007 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1273$1.1223 +0.45% -1.71% +1.1280 +1.1206 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.2700 107.9400 -0.62% -2.71% +108.0100 +107.2200 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 120.95 121.13 -0.15% -4.18% +121.2300 +120.8000 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9816 0.9873 -0.58% +0.02% +0.9891 +0.9810 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2548 1.2431 +0.94% -1.64% +1.2558 +1.2428 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3033 1.3047 -0.11% -4.43% +1.3095 +1.3029 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7070 0.7009 +0.87% +0.30% +0.7076 +0.7007 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1067 1.1080 -0.12% -1.66% +1.1089 +1.1061 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8982 0.9025 -0.48% -0.02% +0.9039 +0.8980 NZ NZD= 0.6779 0.6730 +0.73% +0.92% +0.6786 +0.6730 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5394 8.5889 -0.58% -1.15% +8.6086 +8.5346 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6275 9.6395 -0.12% -2.81% +9.6630 +9.6244 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3022 9.3653 -0.21% +3.78% +9.3752 +9.3020 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.4908 10.5132 -0.21% +2.21% +10.5275 +10.4909

