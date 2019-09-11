FOREX-Dollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar, euro flat as traders await Thursday ECB meeting

* Rate cuts expected, decision a harbinger for Fed, BoJ

* Tepid risk-on mood holds as bonds and yen sold

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied onWednesday as investors appetite for risk showed cautiousimprovement and the yen weakened in the shift away from safehavens, but currencies kept to tight ranges ahead of a series ofmajor central bank meetings over the next week.

Investor focus for now is centred on the European CentralBank's meeting on Thursday. Expectations it will push interestrates even further into negative territory have weighed on theeuro EUR=EBS , which has shed 3% since June.

The single currency edged higher to $1.1050, with betsdivided on the likely scope and style of any stimulus.

"Nobody really wants to commit yet," said Matt Simpson,senior market analyst at Gain Capital in Singapore.

"We've had the trade-war boost last week, it's filteredthrough this week, and so markets are taking a bit of abreather," he said. "Now it's in that little in-between stage -what's going to keep to keep that value going?"

The ECB decision is likely to set the tone for upcomingrate-setting decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bankof Japan next week, and for the broader global risk appetite.

Since being fired by news last week that a new round ofU.S.-China trade talks were scheduled for next month, therisk-on sentiment has begun to fade.

But there was still enough optimism left for Asian equitiesto move higher, and for U.S. bond yields to hold near aone-month high, while the retreat from safe havens saw the yenease to 107.77 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 1.

The pound GBP=D3 stood at $1.2356, near its six-week highof $1.2385 hit earlier in the week on the reduced chances for Britain to crash out of the European Union without a divorcedeal.

The Chinese yuan CNY= and Australian dollar AUD=D3 briefly jumped after the editor of Commmunist Party newspaperThe Global Times tweeted that China would introduce measures tomitigate the trade-war impact. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN26111A

Overhanging the buying of riskier currencies, however, aresigns of a slowdown in global demand.

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a revival package thatincludes a rate cut, a pledge to keep rates low for longer andcompensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates,five sources familiar with the discussion said last week.

Germany also signalled its readiness for relaxing itsstaunch opposition to deficit spending to support the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2612DJ

On the other hand, concerns have been building that globalcentral banks are reaching the limits of their stimulus options,especially those with negative interest rates and sub-zerolong-term sovereign bond yields.

"It remains to be seen whether the incoming policy stimulusby the ECB will be enough to offset the headwinds faced by thebloc," said Han Tan, a market analyst at brokerage FXTM.

"Should the ECB not live up to markets' dovish expectationsthis week, that may allow the euro to post some immediategains," he said in a note.

"The ECB's policy decision and conveyed outlook may alsoprompt immediate moves in the dollar, considering that the Euroaccounts for more than half of the dollar index."

The dollar index .DXY was steady at 98.332.

Much of the broader positive mood in recent days has beendriven by optimism that a high-level meeting of U.S. and Chinesenegotiators at Washington next month can deliver some sort oftrade-war circuit breaker.

That was tamped down somewhat by White House trade advisorPeter Navarro on Tuesday, when he urged patience about resolvingthe two-year trade dispute between the world's two largesteconomies and said to "let the process take its course."

The prospect of a breakthrough has stoked appetite for Asiancurrencies such as the trade-exposed South Korean won KRW= ,which drifted higher to 1193.35 per dollar, close to its highestsince Aug. 2. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +61466355340;))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets