FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. yields fall, dovish BoE weighs on pound

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled for tractionon Wednesday as fading hopes for any near-term Sino-U.S. tradedeal revived safe-haven demand and drove U.S. bond yields totheir lowest levels since late 2016.

U.S. yields also tracked a decline in their Britishcounterparts to 2-1/2-year lows on dovish-sounding comments fromBank of England Governor Mark Carney, which in turn weighed onthe pound.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was a shade lower at 96.697 after pulling back from96.875 scaled on Tuesday, its highest since June 20.

The pound was steady at $1.2592GBP=D4 after shedding0.35% the previous day, when it touched a two-week trough of$1.2584.

The BoE's Carney said on Tuesday that a global trade war anda no-deal Brexit were growing risks to Britain's economy, whichmight need more help to cope with a downturn, promptinginvestors to increase their bets on central bank easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL

The dollar lost 0.3% to 107.580 yenJPY= , having beennudged off a 12-day high of 108.535 scaled at the start of theweek.

"The dollar fell below 108.00 yen again in light of BoEGovernor Carney's dovish comments, which helped depress globalbond yields," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist atBarclays in Tokyo.

"Yields declined as the BoE, up until now, was seen as theonly central bank which was not as dovish as others."

The euro was little changed at $1.1291EUR= following avolatile session on Tuesday, when it swung between a low of$1.1275 and a high of $1.1322.

The common currency had received a lift after a media report that European Central Bank policymakers are in no rush to cutinterest rates at a July policy meeting. But it later slippedafter IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, perceived as apolicy dove, was nominated as the next ECB president.

"It will be difficult for Lagarde to emulate theeye-catching policy steps which (current ECB President Mario)Draghi implemented," said Daisuke Karakama, chief marketeconomist at Mizuho Bank.

But the euro zone's requirements will remain the same -itneeds lower yields and a weaker currency - and the ECB isunlikely to undergo a dramatic change in policy under Lagarde,he added.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was flat at $0.6991 aftergaining about 0.4% the previous day. The Aussie had advancedafter the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates butoffered a more balanced outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2424PB

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR extended anovernight fall and brushed 1.948%, its lowest since November2016.

At the G20 summit in Japan last weekend, Washington andBeijing agreed to restart trade talks after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump offered concessions.

But investors were wary about the chances of a resolution tothe year-long trade war between the world's two biggesteconomies, especially given the recent breakdown in talks in Mayand Trump's comments that any deal would have to be tilted infavour of the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

Sentiment was also dented by Washington's threat of tariffson $4 billion of additional European Union goods in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.