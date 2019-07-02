FOREX-Dollar struggles as economic headwinds grow; euro perks up

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Tuesdayas optimism from a weekend trade truce between the United Statesand China faded, while the Aussie gained after the central bankcut interest rates as expected but signaled a more balancedoutlook.

Risky assets struggled to gain momentum after Monday'srelief rally with weak manufacturing surveys pointing to globaleconomic headwinds.

JPMorgan's gauge of global manufacturing fell to its weakestin almost seven years, showing contraction for the second monthin a row, while Morgan Stanley's surveys showed worldmanufacturing shrinking for the first time since 2016.

"The impact of the optimism around the G20 meeting has fadedand we are near levels where we were before the meeting," saidKamal Sharma, director of G10 FX strategy at Bank of AmericaMerill Lynch in London.

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY , the dollar was 0.1%lower at 96.75 and not far from a three-month low of 95.84 hitlast week with traders firmly of the view the Fed will cutinterest rates at least three times by the end of the year.

However, the dollar's losses were relatively tiny incomparison with Monday's 0.6% bounce when global risky assetsrallied on relief of waning tensions between Washington andChina.

"Bigger hurdles lie ahead this week, notably ADP tomorrowand NFP on Friday," said Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist atSociete Generale in London, referring to jobs data later thisweek.

The global investor spotlight will move to U.S. non-farmpayrolls data due on Friday, which economists expect to haverisen by 160,000 in June, compared with a 75,000 increase inMay.

EURO BOUNCES

The euro got a brief boost after a media report thatEuropean Central Bank policymakers are in no rush to cutinterest rates at a July policy meeting.

The single currency EUR=EBS edged as much as 0.25% higherto the day's highs at $1.1322 before retracing some of its riseto stand 0.1% up on the day at $1.1300.

Though central bank officials are divided on the timing ofthe next policy move from the central bank, market gauges ofinterest rates have increased the odds of an ECB rate cut laterthis month, thanks to a global drop in bond yields.

With volatility subdued - for example, an index .DBCVIX measuring broad currency moves is near a record low - andcentral banks in easing mode, markets are ultra sensitive to anyslight tweak in policy settings.

The Australian dollar was the sole spot of strength in theglobal currency markets as it AUD=D3 bounced 0.3% after acentral bank rate cut decision offered few clues about futureeasing.

The central bank lowered interest rates by 25 basis pointsto a record low of 1.00%, matching economists' expectations. Itsaid it would lower rates again "if needed", a phrase someanalysts took to mean an additional rate cut was less likelythan previously thought.

Traders attributed the currency's bounce to heavy shortpositions built up in the Aussie ahead of the decision. Latestpositioning data showed short bets at a six-month high.

