FOREX-Dollar struggles after bounce; Aussie shines

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar traded near arecent three-month low on Monday on weak manufacturing surveys,while the Australian dollar lifted after the central bank cutinterest rates as expected but signaled a more balanced outlook.

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY , the dollar was 0.1%lower at 96.75 and not far from a three-month low of 95.84 hitlast week with traders firmly of the view the Fed will cutinterest rates at least three times by the end of the year.

However, the dollar's losses were relatively tiny incomparison with Monday's 0.6% bounce when global risky assetsrallied on relief of waning trade tensions between Washingtonand China.

"Bigger hurdles lie ahead this week, notably ADP tomorrowand NFP on Friday," said Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist atSociete Generale in London referring to the jobs data later thisweek.

The global investor spotlight will move to U.S. non-farmpayrolls data due on Friday, which economists expect to haverisen by 160,000 in June, compared with a 75,000 increase inMay.

The Australian dollar was the sole spot of strength in theglobal currency markets as it AUD=D3 bounced 0.3% after acentral bank rate cut decision offered few clues about futureeasing.

The central bank lowered interest rates by 25 basis pointsto a record low of 1.00%, matching economists' expectations. Ina statement it said it would lower rates again "if needed", aphrase some analysts took to mean an additional rate cut wasless likely than they had previously thought.

Traders attributed the currency's bounce to heavy shortpositions built up in the Aussie ahead of the decision. Latestpositioning data showed short bets at a six-month high.

Elsewhere, the pound GBP=D3 was broadly steady around$1.26 after Jeremy Hunt, a contender to replace British PrimeMinister Theresa May, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel waswilling to look at proposals for a revised Brexit deal.